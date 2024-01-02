Taskmaster will return for series 17 in 2024, with more seasons and a Junior Taskmaster spin-off confirmed by Channel 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s hard to believe that we’ve already had 16 seasons of Taskmaster, plus five spin-off shows since the series debuted on Dave in 2015. Since moving to Channel 4 in 2019, the comedy game show has continued to grow in popularity, and a fourth New Year’s Treat special airs tonight (January 2).

But when the special, which sees Steve Backshall, Zoë Ball, Deborah Meaden, Kojey Radical, and Lenny Rush compete for a coveted trophy in the shape of Greg Davies’ eyebrows, is over, fans will be eagerly awaiting news of another full series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s good news, because Channel 4 has confirmed that Taskmaster is getting more series on the channel, as well as another spin-off show. And if that’s not enough, there’s also a VR game in the works.

Our task was to list the best Taskmaster episodes of all time.

Will there be a season 17 of Taskmaster?

Yes, Taskmaster will return on Channel 4 for season 17, though an official release date has not yet been confirmed. Since 2021, two seasons of the show have been released every year, with one series coming in the first half, and the second series in the second half of the year.

Therefore, Taskmaster series 17 is likely to arrive on Channel 4 at some point in the next six months. A more concrete release date could be announced after New Year’s Treat 2024 has aired.

Additionally, ahead of series 16 landing last year, Channel 4 confirmed that the show has been renewed up until season 21, with two new series arriving each year up to that point, with 10 episodes in each series. This means that Taskmaster will continue to air until at least 2026, and it could be renewed further. But that’s not all, as a new Taskmaster spin-off show is also expected to premiere this year.

What is Junior Taskmaster?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Junior Taskmaster, as the title suggests, is a junior version of the main Taskmaster show. The new eight-part series will see children aged 9-11 compete in different Taskmaster challenges.