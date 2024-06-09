Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 4 wasted no time announcing who will compete in Taskmaster Season 18 - a mere few days after Season 17’s champion was crowned.

Channel 4’s wildly popular comedy contest series, “Taskmaster,” presented by Greg Davies and the show’s creator Alex Horne, has announced the contestants taking part in Season 18 of the show.

With Season 17 now in the books, Channel 4 quickly revealed who would be put through their paces later this year, while also making a separate announcement that “Taskmaster: The Live Experience” interactive experience is set for release in September 2024.

Since its debut on Dave in 2015, “Taskmaster” has been crowned Best Comedy Entertainment Show at the National Comedy Awards 2022 and 2023, Best Comedy Entertainment at the BAFTAs 2020 and won Best Entertainment Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2018, having previously received two more nominations for the Broadcast Awards and recently picking up its third BAFTA nomination for the 2023 ceremony.

So who will have the chance to become Season 18’s champion of “Taskmaster,” following the winner of the show from earlier this year, John Robins, and the chance to take part in a future “Taskmaster: Champion of Champions” special?

Who is set to appear in Taskmaster Season 18?

Babatunde Aléshé

Babatunde Aleshe attends the MOBO Awards 2024 at Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 07, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images For MOBO)

Babatunde Aléshé is a British comedian, writer, and actor who gained significant recognition through his work on "Celebrity Gogglebox," where his humorous commentary alongside his friend, fellow comedian Mo Gilligan, endeared him to audiences.

Aléshé has also made appearances on shows such as "Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club" and "8 Out of 10 Cats."

Andy Zaltzman

Podcaster Andy Zaltzman co-created "The Bugle" with former "The Daily Show" correspondent and current "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver.

Emma Sidi

Emma Sidi attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 Vanity Fair Rising Star BAFTAs pre-party at JOIA on February 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Emma Sidi is best known for her performances in "Stath Lets Flats," the BAFTA-winning sitcom where she plays the character Sophie, but her works extend to sketch comedy and solo performances, including her critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows.

She has also appeared in "Pls Like," a mockumentary series satirizing the world of social media influencers, showcasing her versatility and talent in both comedic and dramatic roles.

Jack Dee

Jack Dee is set to join the cast for Season 18 of “Taskmaster,” returning to the broadcaster that confined him indoors during the very first “Celebrity Big Brother.” (Photo credit: Aemen Sukkar at Jiksaw)

The UK’s favourite comedic curmudgeon, Jack Dee first gained widespread fame with his stand-up comedy and later became the host of the comedy panel show "I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue" on BBC Radio 4.

Dee has also starred in his sitcom, "Lead Balloon," which he co-wrote, and has appeared on various other TV shows, including the most recent "Have I Got News for You" hosted by “Taskmaster” creator Alex Horne, "8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown” and was the first winner of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Rosie Jones

Rosie Jones attends The National Lottery's Big Bash to celebrate 2023 at OVO Arena Wembley on December 06, 2023 in London, England

Born with cerebral palsy, Rosie Jones incorporates her experiences into her comedy, offering a unique and often hilarious perspective on life alongside her continued disability rights advocacy.

She has appeared on several popular UK comedy panel shows, including "8 Out of 10 Cats," "The Last Leg," and "Would I Lie to You?" Jones has also performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where her stand-up routines have received critical acclaim.

Where can I catch up watching Taskmaster Season 17?