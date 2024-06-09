Taskmaster Season 18: Jack Dee and Rosie Jones are among the contestants in the new series
and live on Freeview channel 276
Channel 4’s wildly popular comedy contest series, “Taskmaster,” presented by Greg Davies and the show’s creator Alex Horne, has announced the contestants taking part in Season 18 of the show.
With Season 17 now in the books, Channel 4 quickly revealed who would be put through their paces later this year, while also making a separate announcement that “Taskmaster: The Live Experience” interactive experience is set for release in September 2024.
Since its debut on Dave in 2015, “Taskmaster” has been crowned Best Comedy Entertainment Show at the National Comedy Awards 2022 and 2023, Best Comedy Entertainment at the BAFTAs 2020 and won Best Entertainment Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2018, having previously received two more nominations for the Broadcast Awards and recently picking up its third BAFTA nomination for the 2023 ceremony.
So who will have the chance to become Season 18’s champion of “Taskmaster,” following the winner of the show from earlier this year, John Robins, and the chance to take part in a future “Taskmaster: Champion of Champions” special?
Who is set to appear in Taskmaster Season 18?
Babatunde Aléshé
Babatunde Aléshé is a British comedian, writer, and actor who gained significant recognition through his work on "Celebrity Gogglebox," where his humorous commentary alongside his friend, fellow comedian Mo Gilligan, endeared him to audiences.
Aléshé has also made appearances on shows such as "Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club" and "8 Out of 10 Cats."
Andy Zaltzman
Best recognized as the host of the popular podcast "The Bugle," which he co-created with “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver, Andy Zaltzman seems an ideal fit for the next season of “Taskmaster” with his satirical commentary on current events and whimsical humour. Zaltzman has also appeared on various BBC Radio 4 shows, including "The Now Show" and "Political Animal."
Emma Sidi
Emma Sidi is best known for her performances in "Stath Lets Flats," the BAFTA-winning sitcom where she plays the character Sophie, but her works extend to sketch comedy and solo performances, including her critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows.
She has also appeared in "Pls Like," a mockumentary series satirizing the world of social media influencers, showcasing her versatility and talent in both comedic and dramatic roles.
Jack Dee
The UK’s favourite comedic curmudgeon, Jack Dee first gained widespread fame with his stand-up comedy and later became the host of the comedy panel show "I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue" on BBC Radio 4.
Dee has also starred in his sitcom, "Lead Balloon," which he co-wrote, and has appeared on various other TV shows, including the most recent "Have I Got News for You" hosted by “Taskmaster” creator Alex Horne, "8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown” and was the first winner of “Celebrity Big Brother.”
Rosie Jones
Born with cerebral palsy, Rosie Jones incorporates her experiences into her comedy, offering a unique and often hilarious perspective on life alongside her continued disability rights advocacy.
She has appeared on several popular UK comedy panel shows, including "8 Out of 10 Cats," "The Last Leg," and "Would I Lie to You?" Jones has also performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where her stand-up routines have received critical acclaim.
Where can I catch up watching Taskmaster Season 17?
All episodes of “Taskmaster” that aired on Channel 4, including the most recent season, after its move are available to stream now through Channel 4’s video-on-demand service. Episodes that appeared on Dave can be streamed through the Taskmaster YouTube channel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.