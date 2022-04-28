Ten Percent is a British remake of lockdown smash-hit French comedy Call My Agent!

The new Amazon Prime comedy drama series Ten Percent follows thepersonal and professional lives of agents at the tumultuous Nightingale Hart talent agency.

The agents must deal with the sudden death of the company’s founder and bring the agency back from the brink when they realise how stark their financial problems are.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New clients come through the agency’s doors in each episode in need of help with a whole range of embarrassing problems.

This episodic format allows for a troupe of celebrity guest stars to play dramatised and more highly strung versions of themselves.

Ten Percent follows the staff at a chaotic talent agency in the wake of its founders death

Who is in the cast of Ten Percent?

Jack Davenport as Jonathan Nightingale

Jonathan is a self-serving agent at Nightingale Hart who struggles to live up to the legacy of his father, the company’s founder.

Davenport is known for playing Norrington in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He has also narrated the comedy drama series Why Women Kill, and starred as Guy Harcourt in Next of Kin.

Lydia Leonard as Rebecca Fox

Rebecca is a woman on a mission, set on developing the agency’s production arm in order to kickstart a personal passion project.

Leonard is currently starring as Mariana Lawton in the historical comedy series Gentleman Jack, and previously played Caroline in period comedy Quacks.

Maggie Steed as Stella Hart

Stella is one of the agency’s original staff and became good friends with the founder - she will be one of the most affected by his death.

Steed’s previous roles include playing Joyce Murray in Eastenders, Celia in comedy series Whites, and Gertrude Biggleswade in Paddington 2.

The cast of Ten Percent

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Dan Bala

Dan is another Nightingale Hart agent and struggles to deal with some of his more difficult clients - he becomes close to the receptionist, Zoe throughout the series.

Puwanarajah is recognisable for his role as James in Doctor Foster, as well as for playing Ashley in legal comedy Defending the Guilty.

Hiftu Quasem as Misha Virani

Misha is one of the hardest workers at the company and was hired as Rebecca’s assistant to work on getting Nightingale Hart’s production project off the ground.

Quasem has had blink and you’ll miss it roles in Killing Eve and Deadwater Fell, and also appeared in the second episode of This is Going to Hurt.

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Zoe Spencer

Fola is the agency receptionist but holds onto her hope of making it as as actor, even as other staff at the agency seem to underestimate her.

Evans-Akingbola has appeared as Rosey Fabrice in Death in Paradise, and as Maddie Bishop in the fantasy series Siren.

Who are the show’s guest stars?

The series is full of instantly recognisable guest stars who play exaggerated versions of themselves.

Celebrities to look out for over the season include: Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, Kelly Macdonald, Lorraine Kelly, David Harewood, Emma Corrin, Phoebe Dynevor, Alex Jones, Olivia Williams, Hamish Patel, and David and Jessica Oyelowo.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it here:

When is the Ten Percent release date?

Ten Percent on 28 April, with all eight episodes coming to Amazon Prime at once.