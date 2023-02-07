Netflix has confirmed That ‘90s Show will return for a second season of 16 episodes with the main cast expected to return

Teen comedy series That ‘70s Show, which featured future movies stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, followed a group of young people as they came of age in 1970s Wisconsin. The series found renewed popularity after it ended in 2006 when it was made available on Netflix - though the show left the platform in 2020.

This year, sequel series That ‘90s Show, featuring the children of the teenagers from the first show, landed on Netflix and has been watched by an audience of millions. The new series follows a new generation of teens in the year 1995 as they visit Point Place, where their parents grew up, for the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sequel series landed at the number five spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English titles, and received a positive critical response on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Less than a fortnight after the series was released, Netflix made an announcement about the future of the show, and it’s good news for fans of the sitcom.

Will there be a season 2 of That ‘90s Show?

Yes, Netflix announced that a second season of That ‘90s Show will go ahead, with another 16 episodes in the new series. The first season, which had a run of 10 episodes, was released last month and racked up more than 41 million hours viewed in just three days.

That ‘90s Show will return for a second season

The first season set things up nicely for a return to Wisconsin, as Leia told her grandparents that she hoped to return to their place next summer, and no doubt she’ll be joined by the pals she spent the first summer with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Showrunner Gregg Mettler said: “All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

Who is in the cast of That ‘90s Show season 2?

The main cast from season one is expected to return, with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as grandparents Red and Kitty Forman. Callie Haverda will be back as Leia Forman, the show’s lead and the centre of the newest generation at Point Place.

Other returning cast members include Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, Sam Morelos as Nikki, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runch, Ashley Aufederheide as Gwen, and Reyn Doi as Ozzie.

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon in That 90s Show

Several characters from That ‘70s Show who featured in the first season of That ‘90s Show will once again return in guest roles in the second season. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will likely return as Leia’s parents Eric and Donna, whilst Andrea Anderson will be back as Sherri Runch, Nate and Gwen’s mother, and Wilmer Valderrama is expected to return as Fez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who had blink and you’ll miss it cameos in the first season are likely to put in another appearance in season two as Jackie and Michael, Jay’s parents, although this is yet to be confirmed.

It’s also possible that Tommy Chong, Don Stark, and Jim Rash will return as their That ‘70s Show characters Leo, Bob Pinciotti, and Fenton.

When is the release date of That ‘90s Show season 2?

Netflix has not yet confirmed a release date for the second season which has not yet been filmed. The first season was filmed from February to June 2022 and released seven months later.