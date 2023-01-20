Screen Babble: Weekend Watch recommendations include That ‘90s Show, Truth Be Told, Everyone Else Burns, and The Legend of Vox Machina

Steven Ross, Digital Trends Writer at NationalWorld, recommends the shows to be ware of this weekend and beyond for Weekend Watch, Screen Babble’s sister podcast. A newcomer to have on your radar this week is That ‘90s Show - the sequel to ‘90s sitcom That ‘70s Show sees many of the original cast return (including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in cameo appearances). The new series is set in 1995 and Red and Kitty Forman welcome their granddaughter and her friends for the summer. All 10 episodes were released on Netflix on Thursday 19 January.

The first three episodes of season two of The Legend of Vox Machina arrived on Amazon Prime on Friday 20 January. The adult animated comedy, based on the role playing game Dungeons and Dragons, sees the heroes once again face off against ancient dragons who could destroy the world. The series will be released in three episode batches weekly for four weeks.

Also arriving on Friday is Truth Be Told season three - the drama stars Octavia Spencer as Poppy, a true crime podcaster who begins to investigate crime rather than just talk about it. In the third season she teams up with Eva (Gabrielle Union) and the pair chase down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring.

Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World is a four-part documentary featuring Public Enemy’s Chuck D. The series explores the roots of the Hip-Hop movement, the impact of the crack epidemic, and how music can be used as a tool for social change, particularly exploring the Hip-Hop community following the death of George Floyd. The series will be released in two parts - with two episodes airing on BBC Two on Saturday 21 January from 9pm and the final two episodes airing one week later. All episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer on Saturday 21.

Comedy series Everyone Else Burns sees Inbetweeners star Simon Bird star as the head of a hyper-religious Manchester family who believe that the end times are coming and try to protect themselves from the fires of Hell. The six-part series will begin airing on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday 23 January - episodes will be released at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.

Love Island season 9 is getting up to speed now - the new South African-set winter series hosted by Maya Jama sees a new batch of singles couple up and face various challenges in the reality dating show. New episodes air nightly at 9pm on ITV2, except on Saturdays when a special recap episode airs instead. Episodes are available to watch on ITVX shortly after they are first broadcast.

