The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated fantasy series inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, is returning to Amazon Prime Video for its second series on Friday 20 January.

The series, which this year features guest stars like Henry Winkler and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, adapts a D&D campaign played by internet streamers Critical Role.

Here is everything you need to know about The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2.

What’s it about?

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy series, inspired by the world of Dungeons and Dragons. It follows a band of ragtag heroes as they journey through the realm of Exandria, encountering new threats and having new adventures each week.

Series 2 follows the heroes after a confrontation with the villainous Chroma Conclave, and charts their search for the legendary Vestige of Divergence weapon – something, they hope, that can help them save Exandria from the fearsome Conclave.

Who stars in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2?

Taliesin Jaffe (Percy de Rolo), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), Sam Riegel (Scanlan Shorthalt), Ashley Johnson (Pike Trickfoot), Travis Willingham (Grog Strongjaw), Laura Bailey (Vex’ahlia), Liam O’Brien (Vax’ildan), Sunil Malhotra (Gilmore) in The Legend of Vox Machina (Credit: Prime Video)

The members of Critical Role – Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray, and Sam Riegel – each reprise their roles from the first series. (Johnson, you might be interested to know, originated the role of Ellie in The Last of Us in the video game version of those, and will appear in the HBO television adaptation.)

Much like the first series, The Legends of Vox Machina Season 2 features a number of famous guest stars, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka), Ralph Ineson (Willow), Alanna Ubach (Coco), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lance Reddick (Resident Evil), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Will Friedle (Kim Possible), Cree Summer (Atlantis: The Lost Empire), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes), and Cheech Marin (The Lion King).

What is Critical Role?

They’re a group of friends and colleagues who play Dungeons and Dragons together, and part of the appeal for fans of Critical Role (and in turn The Legends of Vox Machina) is their chemistry as a group.

Their games were livestreamed to an audience from 2015, and have continued till today. They stream regularly on YouTube and Twitch, typically for three to five hours at a time, and are among the highest earners on Twitch – in late 2021, it was reported that their company received $9,626,712 from Twitch between September 2019 and September 2021.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can take a look at it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 will begin on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 20 January. The first three episodes will be available to watch at launch, with three additional episodes arriving weekly until Friday 10 February.

How many episodes are there?

There are going to be twelve episodes to Season 2 of The Legends of Vox Machina, each of which will be around half an hour long.

Will there be a Series 3?

Yes, there will! In October 2022, Amazon Prime Video announced the development of a third season of The Legend of Vox Machina – assuming it follows a similar release pattern to the first two seasons of the show, you can expect that to arrive in January 2023.

