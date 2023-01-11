Season 1 of Disney+ fantasy series Willow, starring Warwick Davis came to an end this month - creator Jonathan Kasdan hopes the show will get a second season

Disney+ series Willow takes place two decades after the defeat of the evil Queen Bavmorda by a novice sorcerer in the 1988 film. and his companions Madmartigan and Sorsha. Now, with Sorsha ruling as a benevolent queen, she sets Willow and a new group of companions on a new quest.

The adventurers face a fresh enemy as dark forces once again threaten to take hold across the land. Willow must rally together the band of heroes to face off against the powerful sorceress the Crone and her mysterious master the Wyrm. The final episode of Willow season one is now available to watch on Disney+ - this is what we know about Willow season two so far:

Advertisement

Warwick Davis as Willow

Will there be a season 2 of Willow?

Advertisement

Disney+ is yet to confirm a second season of Willow however the cast and crew are keen to return to the mythical world for further adventures in the future. Willow creator Jonathan Kasdan told RadioTimes before the show’s release that he hoped to make more seasons of the fantasy show.

Tony Revolori, who plays adventurer Graydon in the series, told RadioTimes: “Jon gave me a couple of tidbits and a couple of secrets at the very, very start, before I even signed on to do the project that informs Graydon’s performance and where he is and his personality. And we do see some of those secrets come to light in this series and not all of them have come to light yet. So if the story continues there’s more to tell."

Advertisement

When asked about the potential for a second season, he added: "We hope so. I would love to do it and I would love to continue the story and Graydon’s journey, as well as just see the band of characters continue on. I love this cast so much that I’d be happy to do anything with them."

What happened at the end of Willow season 1?

The final episode of Willow, Children Of The Wyrm, landed on Disney+ on Wednesday 11 January. The finale begins with Airk revealing that Lili (the Crone in another form) has shown him the truth and joins her to help ring about a new age where her master, the Wyrm, will rule. The Crone attempts to convince Elora and Kit to join her and accept the Wyrm as their true ruler.

Jade, Graydon, Boorman and Willow confront the Crone in the Immemorial City - they free Elora and Kit from the trance the Crone has put them into. In the ensuing battle, Graydon dies, and Elora kills the Crone, but in her dying moments, the Crone infects Airk, who then fights Kit and Elora. Kit heals Kirk, reminding his friend of their childhood and freeing him from the Crone’s influence.

Advertisement

Having finally defeated the Crone, Elora and the rest of the travellers return home. Back in the realm of the Wyrm, Graydon - still alive - is visited by an entity impersonating Elora. She asks him to lead an army that will bring a new order to the land.

Val Kilmer as Madmartigan in Willow (1988)

Advertisement

Who will be in the cast of Willow season 2?

If a second season of Willow does get made it will certainly see Warwick Davis return in the titular role. Kasdan previously said that Davis was the ‘soul of the show’. Other main cast who can be expected to return includ Ellie Bamber as Elora Danan, Joanne Whalley as Queen Sorsha, Ruby Cruz as Kit Tanthalos, Erin Kellyman as Jade Claymore, Tony Revolori as Graydon Hastur, Amar Chadha-Patel as Thraxus Boorman, and Dempsey Bryk as Airk Tanthalos.

Additionally, a second season could finally see Val Kilmer reprise his role as Madmartigan from the 1988 film. Kilmer was keen to return in the first season of Willow but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and his own health issues which made him more vulnerable to the virus, he was ultimately unable to take part.

Advertisement

Speaking of Kilmer’s possible return in a later season, Kadsan said: "At the moment it’s possible, we’d love to get him on the screen back into that character, because he is such a huge, huge part of the DNA of what all of us love about the original movie, he brought something so fresh to the genre.