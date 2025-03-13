This series of The Apprentice has already seen some major shocks, and tonight’s episode (March 13) will be no different.

The long-running BBC business competition show sees a group of hopeful candidates vye each week to impress Lord Sugar and his aides, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, with their business acumen and make the final to scoop a £250,000 investment for their business. At least one candidate is normally eliminated each week after the losing team in that week’s challenge is revealed.

However, according to reports, Lord Sugar is set to make an unprecedented move in the boardroom and fire a candidate in front of the entire group, before even narrowing down who was to blame for the failure. The Mirror reports that Lord Sugar will tell the unidentified candidate: “I’ve heard enough.

Lord Alan Sugar with the the contestants on this series of The Apprentice | Ray Burmiston/Naked/BBC/PA Wire

“It seems like a completely disjointed organisation you were running there, completely disjointed. I don't like wasting my time. I think the dynamics of the team is terrible at the moment, listening to everybody, I think that you missed an opportunity.”

This week’s task will see the two teams go head-to-head to create a kids banking app. The teams must come up with a concept for their app and design it from scratch before pitching to industry giants.

Last week, Jonny Heaver became the latest candidate to get the chop, after he was fired following his team’s failure in the corporate away-day task. The teams traveled to Turkey to lay on activities for two companies, but Johnny’s lack of leadership meant that lord Sugar gave him the boot from the boardroom.

He told The Sun that he was “gutted” by his elimination, adding: “I would love to have made it to the final five because I feel like I went on the show for my business. I really, really do believe in my business idea. It would have been fantastic to get that scrutiny that it does in the final five of those interviews."