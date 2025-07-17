A TV show which was described by critics as “extraordinary” and “groundbreaking” has been renewed for a second series.

The Assembly premiered on ITV earlier this year and saw celebrities such as Danny Dyer, David Tennant, Jade Thirlwall, and Gary Lineker quizzed by autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled interviewers. The show was celebrated by critics and viewers - The Guardian called the series “the warmest, funniest telly you’ll watch this year”, while The Independent labeled the show “groundbreaking”.

The names of the six new celebrities set to take part in the second series of the show are yet to be revealed. It also has not yet been confirmed when the series will return to screens.

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime commissioning at ITV, said: “This really is ITV entertainment at its best: warm, funny, revealing and just that little bit mischievous.”

Stu Richards, of Rockerdale Studios, said: “I cannot believe we’re still getting away with this. The chance to make something that plays by almost none of the rules of normal telly is just such a ludicrous privilege. I’m absolutely buzzing to be honest.”

The Assembly originated on French TV as Les Rencontres du Papotin, where figures such as President Emmanuel Macron was grilling on topics including his marriage. The format transferred to the UK for a BBC pilot in 2024 featuring actor Michael Sheen before being picked up by ITV for a full series.