The 90s TV show which launched the biggest TV stars of 2025, saw the first on-screen gay kiss and promoted baggy trousers to legendary fashion status is back.

Byker Grove is being put on ITVX - almost 20 years after the last episode aired.

Fans of the hit '90s and 2000s teen drama - which followed the lives and relationships of young people who are members of a youth club in Byker, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne - will be able to relive their childhood as classic episodes are being put onto the broadcaster's streaming platform, as well as STV Player.

Despite the show originally being aired on BBC One, ITV and STV have joined forces with Mire Studios, the production company created by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 49 - who played PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove - to bring back the series.

The episodes - such as featuring the first gay kiss on UK children’s TV, when character Noddy Fishwick (Brett Adams) kissed close friend Gary Hendrix (George Trotter) at the back of a cinema in 1994 - will begin to air later on in 2025.

As well as the first gay kiss, Byker Grove - which began in 1989 and ended in 2006 - addressed social issues, including drug addiction, child abuse, homophobia and abortion. Other successful celebrities, whose careers were launched because of the programme, include Jill Halfpenny, 49, and Donna Air, 45.

Richard Williams, STV’s Managing Director, Audience: Video and Technology, said: “Just when you thought the '90s revival might have been slowing down, we’ve only gone and brought back one of the seminal TV shows of the decade. Byker Grove was an integral part of so many British childhoods and we’re delighted that those original viewers – now of a slightly more mature vintage – can relive all the nostalgic action on STV Player. And if any Gen Z viewers want to find out who really started the baggy trousers trend, look no further than Byker Grove!”

Craig Morris, Managing Editor, ITV Channels and ITVX, added: “We are so excited to bring this iconic coming-of-age series to ITVX, marking the first TV appearances of two ITV stalwarts. Relive all the great moments with us later this year.”

Ed Sleeman, MD at Mitre Studios commented: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with ITVX and STV Player to give a new generation of viewers the opportunity to watch this iconic series from the start and to see where it all began for Ant and Dec.”