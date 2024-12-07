Classic kids Christmas series The Box of Delights is set to get a special anniversary screening on the BBC.

The show is celebrating its 40th anniversary, having first being shown in 1984. Starring Doctor Who’s Patrick Troughton, Robert Stephens and Devin Stanfield, the show was one of the most expensive children’s TV shows at the time and went on to gain critical and audience acclaim.

Viewers can tune into BBC Four to relive their childhoods or introduce a new generation to the classic Christmas story. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What is The Box Of Delights based on?

The Box Of Delights was a six-episode TV adaptation of the 1935 novel of the same name, written by John Masefield. The story follows schoolboy Kay Harker, played by Devin Stanfield, who finds a magical box that allows him to travel in time.

Masefield was celebrated for his children’s novels, that also included The Midnight Folk . He was also notable for being the Poet Laureate from 1930 until he died in 1967.

The Box of Delights is a sequel to The Midnight Folk. The Midnight Folk was adapted into an audio drama by Big Finish in 2021.

The Box of Delights has become a cult classic Christmas watch for many, with a mix of festive spirit and terrifying sci-fi themes. The show, which cost £1m to make in the early 80s, scooped up at the BAFTAs and RTS Awards.

The Box of Delights director Renny Rye will introduce a special 40th anniversary screening of the classic sci-fi Christmas series. | BBC

When is The Box Of Delights on TV?

The series will begin airing on Saturday, December 7 from 7.15pm on BBC4. The show will follow a newly-filmed introduction by the series director, Renny Rye, which begins at 7pm.

Two episodes will be shown on this weekend, with double billed episode featured each Saturday night until December 21.