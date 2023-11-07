The Buccaneers Apple TV+: release date, cast, and trailer of period drama series - is it based on a book?
Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers stars Christina Hendricks, Kristine Froseth, and Guy Remmers
The Buccaneers is an Apple TV+ period drama series from actress and producer Katherine Jakeways. It is a remake of the 1995 limited series of the same name starring Carla Gugino, and based on a novel first published in 1938.
The series is set in 1870s London and will follow a group of rich young American women who are shut out of New York high society because they come from new money. Instead, they exploit the debutante season in London in the hopes of finding themselves even richer English husbands.
Unfortunately, while their male suitors have titles, land, and vast collections of expensive artwork, their money has pretty much run out. At the centre of the story is debutante Nan St. George and aristocrat Guy Thwarte, whose love for each other transgresses the social rules of both their societies.
Is there a trailer for The Buccaneers?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of The Buccaneers?
- Kristine Froseth as Nan St. George
- Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson
- Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel
- Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte
- Simone Kirby as Laura Testvalley
- Adam James as Colonel St. George
- Francesca Corney as Jean Hopeleigh
- Seylan Baxter as Mrs. Gilmour
- Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth
- Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth
- Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George
- Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable
- Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George
- Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable
- Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown
- Fenella Woolgar as Lady Brightlingsea
Is The Buccaneers based on a book?
Yes, The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished novel of the same name by American author Edith Wharton. The writer, whose other works include Pulitzer Prize winner The Age of Innocence, and The House of Mirth, died of a stroke in France in 1937.
Her unfinished manuscript for The Buccaneers, which was around two thirds complete when Wharton died, was published posthumously in 1938. In 1993, American writer Marion Mainwaring completed the novel from Wharton’s outline. The novel was adapted for Apple TV by producer Katherine Jakeways.
Where was The Buccaneers filmed?
Despite being set in New York and London, the series was actually filmed in Spain and Scotland, with most scenes shot in Madrid, Glasgow, and Edinburgh in the first half of 2022.
When is The Buccaneers release date?
The Buccaneers will be released on Apple TV+ in the UK ON Wednesday 8 November. The first three episodes will be released on that date, with the remaining five episodes released weekly on Wednesdays.