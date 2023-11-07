2023 Apple TV+ period drama The Buccaneers stars Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George

The Buccaneers is an Apple TV+ period drama series from actress and producer Katherine Jakeways. It is a remake of the 1995 limited series of the same name starring Carla Gugino, and based on a novel first published in 1938.

The series is set in 1870s London and will follow a group of rich young American women who are shut out of New York high society because they come from new money. Instead, they exploit the debutante season in London in the hopes of finding themselves even richer English husbands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, while their male suitors have titles, land, and vast collections of expensive artwork, their money has pretty much run out. At the centre of the story is debutante Nan St. George and aristocrat Guy Thwarte, whose love for each other transgresses the social rules of both their societies.

Is there a trailer for The Buccaneers?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of The Buccaneers?

Kristine Froseth as Nan St. George

Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson

Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel

Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte

Simone Kirby as Laura Testvalley

Adam James as Colonel St. George

Francesca Corney as Jean Hopeleigh

Seylan Baxter as Mrs. Gilmour

Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth

Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth

Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George

Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable

Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown

Fenella Woolgar as Lady Brightlingsea

Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers is based on the 1938 novel by Edith Wharton

Is The Buccaneers based on a book?

Yes, The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished novel of the same name by American author Edith Wharton. The writer, whose other works include Pulitzer Prize winner The Age of Innocence, and The House of Mirth, died of a stroke in France in 1937.

Her unfinished manuscript for The Buccaneers, which was around two thirds complete when Wharton died, was published posthumously in 1938. In 1993, American writer Marion Mainwaring completed the novel from Wharton’s outline. The novel was adapted for Apple TV by producer Katherine Jakeways.

Where was The Buccaneers filmed?

Despite being set in New York and London, the series was actually filmed in Spain and Scotland, with most scenes shot in Madrid, Glasgow, and Edinburgh in the first half of 2022.

When is The Buccaneers release date?