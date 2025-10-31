The end of The Celebrity Traitors is upon us and the finalists for the series have been confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC series has become the biggest show on television, with more than 12 million viewers tuning into the show. The past four weeks have been filled with treacherous and devious drama as stars such as Sir Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, and Tom Daley were murdered and banished one-by-one.

The penultimate episode hit screens on Thursday evening (October 30) and with it, we found out the finalists for the 2025 series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finalists for The Celebrity Traitors have been confirmed. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Who is in the final of The Celebrity Traitors?

The penultimate episode saw two more celebrities fall at the final hurdle, as Celis was murdered in plain sight and faithful Kate was banished from the castle.

As a result of this, Claudia informed the remaining players that the final five was set, made up of:

Alan Carr - traitor

Cat Burns - traitor

Nick Mohammed - faithful

Joe Marler - faithful

David Olusoga - faithful

Following Kate Garraway’s banishment at the end of episode eight, we saw Joe come to the realisation that Alan and Cat were traitors. As the group made their way out of the roundtable room, he quickly pulled David to the side to share his theory before later sharing it with Nick.

Nick seemed on board with the plan to go after Alan and Cat - but will David be convinced enough to tip the scales in the final roundtable? The tense showdown will be shown in the final next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is The Celebrity Traitors final?

The Celebrity Traitors final will take place at 9pm on Thursday, November 6. It will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Finale will air at 10pm on BBC Two after the final finished one BBC One.

You can catch up on the series so far right now on BBC iPlayer.