The Couple Next Door was filmed in a variety of locations in 2023 including Leeds and Belgium - here's when it's due for release on Channel 4

The Couple Next Door is the latest thrilling drama coming to Channel 4 Picture: Channel 4

The Couple Next Door is the latest thrilling drama brought to us by Channel 4. Featuring a star-studded cast with with Outlander's Sam Heughan and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson leading the way, the new six-part series follows a young couple as they try to cope with life in suburbia.

Produced by Eagle Eye Drama (Suspect, Professor T, Before We Die), it has been described as "a deliciously dark, psychological drama", that shows how we never really know what's going on behind closed doors. So, what is it about, where was it filmed and when can you watch it on Channel 4? Here's everything you need to know about The Couple Next Door.

What is The Couple Next Door about?

The Channel 4 series is an adaptation of a Dutch show which aired in 2014 called Nieuwe Buren, which translates in English to New Neighbours. It follows Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) as they move into suburbia, after struggling to fit in, they find friendship in their next door neighbours, but things are not all as they seem.

Here is the official synopsis from Channel 4: "When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into an upscale neighbourhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…"

The Couple Next Door trailer

Channel 4 released a trailer three weeks ago. Lasting just one minute and 32 seconds, it gives us a quick glimpse of the shocking drama which will unfold in suburbia. You can watch the trailer for The Couple Next Door below.

The Couple Next Door cast

The Couple Next Door features an impressive line-up with Outlander's Sam Heughan leading the way as Danny and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie. There will also be an appearance from Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), who will play nosey neighbour Alan. Here is the full cast line-up for The Couple Next Door:

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie

Sam Heughan as Danny

Jessica De Gouw as Becka

Janine Duvitski as Gloria

Alfred Enoch as Pete

Hugh Dennis as Alan

Kate Robbins as Jean

Lena Goslinga as Aanya

Noa Goslinga as Jiya

Max Rietveld as Viraj

Daniel Bell as Olly

Stephanie Street as Jas Atha

James Doherty as Lawrie

Ioanna Kimbook as Sophie

Ellie Lucia McArdle as Molly

Kate Anthony as Mayor Elaine Robinson

Mark Frost as Robbie Spencer

Joel Morris as Gary

Danielle Dijkers as Sasha

Teli Jalloh as Andre

Andrew Woodall as Brian

Dario Coates as Mike

Katie Clarkson-Hill as Rachel

Anastasia Hille as Susan

Where was The Couple Next Door filmed?

The Couple Next Door was filmed in a variety of locations with scenes shot in Leeds, Baildon Moor near Bradford and Belgium in 2023.

When can I watch The Couple Next Door?