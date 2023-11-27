The Couple Next Door: Channel 4 release date, cast with Sam Heughan, filming locations and plot
The Couple Next Door was filmed in a variety of locations in 2023 including Leeds and Belgium - here's when it's due for release on Channel 4
The Couple Next Door is the latest thrilling drama brought to us by Channel 4. Featuring a star-studded cast with with Outlander's Sam Heughan and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson leading the way, the new six-part series follows a young couple as they try to cope with life in suburbia.
Produced by Eagle Eye Drama (Suspect, Professor T, Before We Die), it has been described as "a deliciously dark, psychological drama", that shows how we never really know what's going on behind closed doors. So, what is it about, where was it filmed and when can you watch it on Channel 4? Here's everything you need to know about The Couple Next Door.
What is The Couple Next Door about?
The Channel 4 series is an adaptation of a Dutch show which aired in 2014 called Nieuwe Buren, which translates in English to New Neighbours. It follows Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) as they move into suburbia, after struggling to fit in, they find friendship in their next door neighbours, but things are not all as they seem.
Here is the official synopsis from Channel 4: "When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into an upscale neighbourhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…"
The Couple Next Door trailer
Channel 4 released a trailer three weeks ago. Lasting just one minute and 32 seconds, it gives us a quick glimpse of the shocking drama which will unfold in suburbia. You can watch the trailer for The Couple Next Door below.
The Couple Next Door cast
The Couple Next Door features an impressive line-up with Outlander's Sam Heughan leading the way as Danny and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie. There will also be an appearance from Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), who will play nosey neighbour Alan. Here is the full cast line-up for The Couple Next Door:
- Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie
- Sam Heughan as Danny
- Jessica De Gouw as Becka
- Janine Duvitski as Gloria
- Alfred Enoch as Pete
- Hugh Dennis as Alan
- Kate Robbins as Jean
- Lena Goslinga as Aanya
- Noa Goslinga as Jiya
- Max Rietveld as Viraj
- Daniel Bell as Olly
- Stephanie Street as Jas Atha
- James Doherty as Lawrie
- Ioanna Kimbook as Sophie
- Ellie Lucia McArdle as Molly
- Kate Anthony as Mayor Elaine Robinson
- Mark Frost as Robbie Spencer
- Joel Morris as Gary
- Danielle Dijkers as Sasha
- Teli Jalloh as Andre
- Andrew Woodall as Brian
- Dario Coates as Mike
- Katie Clarkson-Hill as Rachel
- Anastasia Hille as Susan
Where was The Couple Next Door filmed?
The Couple Next Door was filmed in a variety of locations with scenes shot in Leeds, Baildon Moor near Bradford and Belgium in 2023.
When can I watch The Couple Next Door?
The first episode of The Couple Next Door will be available to watch on Channel 4 on Monday November 27 at 9pm. New episodes in the six-part series will be released on a weekly basis, airing at the same time each week. If you can't wait that long, all episodes will be available to watch on demand on Channel 4 online.
