Six-part Alibi crime drama The Diplomat stars Sophie Rundle and Serena Manteghi as staff at the British consulate in Spain who take on a potential murder case

New six part Alibi crime drama The Diplomat folllows the inner workings of the British consulate in Spain. Peaky Blinders alum Sophie Rundle and Serena Manteghi star as Laura Simmons and Alba Ortiz, staffers at the Barcelona Consul, where they look after British nationals in distress.

The pair are faced with all manner of issues from lost passports and heavy drinking Brits, to more serious matters. In the season premiere, the body of a young British barman is found in the Barcelona marina, and Laura must support the grieving father as he searches for answers.

The Spanish police believe that the death was a tragic accident, but Laura shares the view of the man’s father, that foul play was involved. With the help of Alba, and under pressure from her new boss Sam, Laura’s diplomatic abilities are sorely tested as she delves into the mysterious case.

New evidence comes to light as a murder enquiry is launched, and links to organise crime and British security services are unearthed. Laura’s own life comes under threat as she works to reveal secrets that powerful forces would much rather keep hidden.

The Diplomat cast

This is everything you need to know about the first season of Alibi drama The Diplomat:

Who is in the cast of The Diplomat?

Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds

Steven Cree as Sam Henderson

Philipp Boos as Fabian Hartmann

Dylan Brady as Carl Hyndley

Laia Costa as Mariana Cabell

Tamsin Topolski as Izzy Miller

Danny Sapani as Colin Sutherland

Will Attenborough as Stuart Baron

Isak Férriz as Inspector Castells

Stephen Boxer as Sir Gerald Forster

Edon Rizvanolli as Peter van der Meer

The Diplomat was filmed on locations in Barcelona

Where is The Diplomat filmed?

The series is largely set in the British Consulate in Barcelona, Spain, with filming taking place on location.

Speaking about filming in Barcelona, Serena Manteghi told BT : “It was an absolute pleasure and honour to live in Barcelona for four months. Work doesn’t get much better than working in the glorious Spanish sunshine. You can see why people get into work as diplomats when you get to live in a place like that.

“They chose incredible places to shoot. We were strolling down beautiful historical streets in El Born or working on these glamourous rooftops or around these really cool suburban gritty areas in North Gracia, we saw such beautiful things and such cool parts of Barcelona.”

When is The Diplomat on TV?

The Diplomat will premiere on Alibi at 9pm on Tuesday 28 February. There are six episodes in the series and they will be released at the same time weekly. You can watch episodes on streaming service NOW shortly after they have first aired.

Alibi is a UKTV premium channel and is not available on Freeview - you can access Alibi on BT (channel 312), Virgin Media (channel 126), and Sky (channel 132). Other popular Alibi dramas include We Hunt Together, Traces, and Annika.

Is there a trailer for The Diplomat?