TV series of The Flash will end after the conclusion of season nine

Season nine of DC superhero series The Flash is coming to the UK after a US release last month. The show will see the return of the main cast from previous seasons as well as introduce new characters including Captain Boomerang, Fiddler, and Murmur.

Originally The Flash was planned to end after season eight, however, the ending was changed to allow for another series. Season nine has now been confirmed as the final season of the show. The new season follows the defeat of Reverse Flash in season eight, picking up one week on from where the action ended.

The official synopsis for the new series reads: “Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow, Meta-Empath Cecile Horton, the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia, brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk, and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine —must once again defy impossible odds to save the day.

“But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.”

The Flash season 9

Who is in the cast of The Flash season 9?

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash

Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen

Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Khione

Jesse L. Martin as Joe West

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia

Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk

Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash

Patrick Sabongui as Captain David Singh

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen/XS

Rick Cosnett as Detective Eddie Thawne/Cobalt Blue

John Wesley Shipp as Henry Allen/ The Flash (Earth-3)

Michelle Harrison as Nora Allen

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork

David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan

Andy Mientus as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper

Jon Cor as Mark Blaine/Chillblaine

Teddy Sears as Hunter Zolomon/Zoom

Ricahrd Harmon as Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang

Magda Apanowicz as Andrea Wozzeck/Fiddler

Alexandria Wailes as Michelle Amar/Murmur

Stephanie Izsak as Officer Daisy Korber

Damion Poitier as Keith/Goldface

Carmen Moore as Kristen Kramer

Cast of The Flash season 9

Is Ezra Miller in The Flash series?

No, Ezra Miller is known for playing Barry Allen and his superhero alter ego The Flash in several DC movies, and in small roles in the series Peacemaker and Arrow, but they do not play the role in the series.

Despite speculation that the star may not reprise their superhero role, Miller is returning in the new Flash movie, landing in cinemas in June.

Miller faced legal issues over the last year - he was twice arrested in Hawaii and was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, and second-degree assault - and is currently involved in several criminal investigations.

This year they pleaded guilty to trespassing and a charge of burglary against them was dropped. Miller stated back in August last year that they were seeking treatment for mental health issues.

Speaking about Miller in January, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what’s the best path forward.”

When is The Flash season 9 UK release date?

Season nine of The Flash began airing in the US in February but it is finally coming to the UK. The series will air weekly on Sky Max with the first episode airing on Tuesday 21 March at 9pm.

