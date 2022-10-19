Ezra Miller: Flash actor could face up to 26 years in prison after pleading not guilty to burglary
Ezra Miller is facing charges for burglary in an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanour charge of petty larceny
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to breaking into a neighbour’s Vermont home and stealing alcohol.
The actor, 30, from New Jersey, who knew the homeowner, appeared remotely at the hearing at Bennington Criminal Court on Monday.
They could serve up to 26 years in prison if convicted in the next hearing on 13 January.
Most Popular
Miller is having to face a felony charge of burglary in an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanour charge of petty larceny.
Their lawyer accepted the conditions that her client can not contact the homeowner or go to the residence.
Advertisement
Vermont Police responded to the burglary complaint in Stamford on 1 May this year, and found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken while the homeowner was away.
After police looked at CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses, they charged Miller for the felony.
The homeowner, who has lived in the town for a year and a half, told police that he had been friends with the actor for about 18 years.
On top of this, the 30-year-old was arrested twice in Hawaii this year, for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.
Advertisement
They pled no contest to the assault charge and paid a $500 fine, whilst the harassment charge was later dismissed.
The parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, also filed a protection order against Ezra Miller this year, after accusing the actor of inappropriate behaviour when Takata was a minor.
Miller has appeared as superhero The Flash in several Justice League films for Warner Bros and DC Films.
They are also set to star in the upcoming film The Flash, which is set for release on 23 June 2023.
The 30-year-old has previously starred in We Need to Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.