Fans of the original movie will be delighted to find out that Robert Carlyle is returning for the Disney+ series

Sheffield-based comedy The Full Monty was a huge success when the film was released in 1997, making just under £200 million from a paltry £3 million budget.

In fact, the movie was so popular that it took the blockbuster behemoth Titanic, which became the highest grossing movie of all time, to sink The Full Monty and take its place at the top of the UK box office.

And now, 25 years after the gang bared it all, the film is getting a sequel in the form of a Disney+ eight-part series.

The series will star the original main cast from the film and look at how their lives have changed since their ballsy dance routine all those years ago.

The original cast of The Full Monty will return for the Disney Plus series

The film followed a group of working class men in post-industrial Sheffield who concocted a scheme while hanging out at the job center to start stripping so that they could continue to provide for their families.

For a film with such incredibly bleak themes, the film manages to be consistenty funny throughout, and has gone on to be cemented as one of Britain’s best-loved comedies.

When is The Full Monty release date?

There is no official release date scheduled for the series, however, filming began on 28 March this year.

The show is also part of a roster of Disney Plus local productions set to be released by 2024, so hopefully the wait won’t be too long.

Who will star in The Full Monty cast?

Here’s the best bit - the original cast are slated for a return.

Robert Carlyle, Hugo Speer, Steve Huison, and Mark Addy, who played the original band of Sheffield strippers, are reprising their roles.

Even Wim Snape, who played the son of Carlyle’s character, and was 12 at the time of the film’s release, will be returning.

Lesley Sharp, who played Mark Addy’s ever-supportive wife in the film is another original cast member that we will see again.

A new cast of children and grandchildren will also be introduced in the series, although as yet it is unknown who will play them.

Robert Carlyle will return as Gaz

What is the plot?

The new series will follow the same group of friends as the original film, still in sunny Sheffield as they continue to encounter the problems of deprivation.

So it sounds like the stripping gig the group of friends took on didn’t catapult them to a world of wealth and fame in the end.

The group will experience an overburdened and underfunded healthcare system, low employment opportunities and poor quality schools.

With more children and grandkids dependent on them than 25 years ago, the pressure will be on for the one-time strippers to find a way to triumph over life’s adversities.

Not much is known about the specifics of the plot, but Simon Beaufoy, the writer of the 1997 film is back writing the series.

So whatever happens, you can expect a hilarious story that offers a biting social commentary as well.

The series will be made up of eight episodes.

Where is The Full Monty filmed?

The original film was shot around Sheffield, with locations including the job centre on West Street and the canal in Attercliffe.

Other scenes were filmed on Idsworth Road and Burton Street.

The new series is currently being filmed in Sheffield and Manchester, so it’s likely that some of the same locations from the original film will pop up again in the series.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer yet, but filming has only just started, so keep your hair (and your hat) on.

You can expect a teaser trailer to be released in a few months time.