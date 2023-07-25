Elle Fanning stars as Michelle Carter in The Girl From Plainville, a true crime drama coming to Channel 4 this July

The Girl From Plainville, a true crime drama that aired in the US in 2022, is making its Channel 4 debut this week.

The series, which stars Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny among others, tells the story of Michelle Carter, charged with involuntary manslaughter after prompting the suicide of her partner Conrad Roy.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Girl From Plainville ahead of its Channel 4 release.

What is it about?

The Girl From Plainville is a true crime drama inspired by “Michelle Carter's unprecedented 'texting-suicide' case”. According to the official Channel 4 synopsis, the series “explores Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and her subsequent conviction for involuntary manslaughter. In the opening episode, a young man's suicide unearths painful questions and reveals a complicated, mostly virtual relationship with a young woman.”

The series is adapted from an Esquire article by journalist Jesse Baron, who serves as executive producer on the series.

Who stars in The Girl From Plainville?

Michael Mosley as Joseph Cataldi and Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in The Girl From Plainville (Credit: Steve Dietl/Hulu)

Elle Fanning plays Michelle Carter, the girl accused of talking Conrad into suicide. In recent years, Fanning has received particular acclaim for her lead role in the historical comedy The Great; otherwise, you’ll likely recognise her from films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Super 8, and 20th Century Women.

Chloë Sevigny plays Lynn Roy, Conrad’s mother. Sevigny is best known for films like Boys Don’t Cry and Zodiac, and for television series like Big Love, Portlandia, and American Horror Story. Most recently, she’s appeared alongside Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll and Poker Face.

They’re joined by Cara Buono (Mad Men) as Gail Carter, Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen) as Conrad "Coco" Roy III, and Norbert Leo Butz (Debris) as Conrad "Co" Roy II among others.

Who writes and directs the series?

The Girl From Plainville was created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, who wrote and directed a number of episodes each. Hannah is best known for writing the Steve Spielberg film The Post and the YA adaptation All the Bright Places, while Macmanus has previously worked on Marco Polo on Netflix, and Happy! for Syfy.

Lisa Cholodenko served as lead director on the series, helming the pilot episode and the third episode. Prior to The Girl From Plainville, Cholodenko directed Olive Kitteridge and Unbelievable.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Girl From Plainville?

The Girl From Plainville begins on Channel 4 on Wednesday 26 July at 10pm. The full series will be available to watch immediately as a boxset on Channel 4’s online streaming platform (which was, up until recently, called All4).

How many episodes are there?

The Girl From Plainville is an eight-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Where was The Girl From Plainville filmed?

The Girl From Plainville was filmed in Savannah, Georgia from August to December 2021. In real life, the events depicted in the series took place in Massachusetts.

