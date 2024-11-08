The Golden Bachelorette star Michael Stevens has reveals that he hid his cancer diagnosis during his time on the US reality show.

The retired banking CEO was part of the pool of potential suitors for the Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos as she searched for her second chance at love on the recent series of the ABC show. During the ‘Men Tell All’ special, Stevens sat down with host Jesse Palmer to reveal his secret health battle.

The 65-year-old said: “Just before I got the initial call [to be on] the show, I was diagnosed with cancer. My immediate inclination was not to proceed. But my sons and my daughter-in-law really wanted me to. They had sent the application in and my doctor okayed it."

While he did not reveal the specific cancer diagnosis he had received, he gave the show a major update on his cancer status. Stevens, who left the show in week two, said: “I’m going to be fine. It was caught early.”

He added: “What could have been a really lousy, difficult year for me instead was kind of a great one, because I got this amazing experience tucked into it."

The news hit home for the Vassos, who had lost her husband to pancreatic cancer before launching her search for new love. Vassos previously appeared on the spin-off series The Golden Bachelor before being picked as the Golden Bachelorette.

The ‘Golden’ spin-off of the wildly popular Bachelor and Bachelorette shows sees other contestants compete for a second chance at love. Vassos is set to make her decision between bachelors Charles "Chock" Chapple and Guy Gansert in the final episode, due to air on November 13.

During the ‘Men Tell All’ special, host Jesse Palmer also revealed that the network, ABC, would be donating to cancer charity Stand Up To Cancer.