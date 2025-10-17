Graham Norton is back tonight with a star-studded sofa this Friday evening (October 17).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friday night favourite returned to screens after a few weeks ago after a summer break. A-listers have already been flocking to Graham’s sofa, with stars such as Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts and Taylor Swift among those to appear on the show.

For fans tuning into The Graham Norton Show this evening, here’s who will be appearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen will chat to Graham Norton tonight ahead of the release of ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’. The biopic is based on the life of the Boss, particularly the creation of his 1982 album Nebraska. Springsteen is played by The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White in the film, who also joins the red sofa to chat about the new flick.

Oscar award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence will stop in to chat about her new black comedy-drama film Die My Love. She stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson, with Die My Love following the story of a new mother who develops postpartum depression and enters psychosis.

Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson, and Florence + The Machine are on The Graham Norton Show tonight. | BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

Tessa Thompson will also feature on tonight's episode. The American actress is due to appear as Hedda Gabler in the upcoming Amazon Prime film Hedda. The film will be released on October 29.

Music comes from Florence + The Machine, who will perform their new single Everybody Scream. Lead singer Florence Welch will join Graham for a quick chat about the band’s upcoming plans after performing for the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday, October 17. The episode will be available to watch on catch-up on iPLayer shortly after it broadcasts live.

You can also catch up on the series so far on BBC iPlayer right now.