The Graham Norton Show will be joined by a long list of A-List celebrities on Friday’s (January 31) episode. In tonight's instalment of the show the chat show host will be talking to an Oscar winning actress and a pop legend as well as enjoying a live performance.
Double Oscar winning actress and Bridget Jones’ Diary actress Renée Zellweger will be talking about the new movie alongside co-star Leo Woodall. The fourth movie ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ is set to be released on February 14. All eyes were on Renée Zellweger’s finger this week when she sparked engagement rumours at the London premiere.
This Is Us star Sterling K Brown is on the show discussing his new Hulu TV series Paradise. The actor stars alongside James Marsden in the eight-part series. According to the synopsis “it’s just another day in Paradise until Xavier Collins discovers one of the world's most powerful individuals has been viciously murdered.”
Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie will be talking about the upcoming new movie ‘Captain America: Brave New World’. The film which is also set to be released on Valentine’s Day, sees the actor play Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, who finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.
Eighties pop legend Cyndie Lauper will also be chatting to Graham Norton on the show tonight. The singer will be discussing her ‘Girl’s Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. Plus there will be a live performance from singer-songwriter Lola Young.
The Graham Norton Show will be available to watch on BBC One Friday, January 31 from 10:40pm.
