The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end, with the show’s sixth and final season.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elisabeth Moss returns as June in the dystopian thriller, based on the book of the ame name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. The series became a worldwide hit when it hit screens in 2017, and has since spawn storylines beyond the original novel.

The hit show is now drawing to a close, with its sixth and final season of the horizon. Here’s everything UK viewers have to know about the new series.

Elizabeth Moss as June in The Handmaid’s Tale | Hulu

When will The Handmaid’s Tale season six be available in the UK?

As of yet, there is no set release date for The Handmaid’s Tale in the UK. It has been confirmed that Channel 4 will air the final season, but the release date is still to be announced.

What we do know is that the show is set to drop the first three episodes of its sixth and final season on Hulu in the US on April 8. Episodes will air weekly from then onwards.

What is The Handmaid’s Tale season six about?

The plot synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale reads: “In the final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

Who is in The Handmaid’s Tale season six?

As previously mentioned, Elisabeth Moss returns at June, with other main characters also set to return for the show’s final installment.

The full cast list includes:

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements

O-T Fagbenle as Lucas ‘Luke’ Bankole

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello