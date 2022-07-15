BBC One’s play along pop music quiz will return for a fifth series

BBC One programme The Hit List will be back in 2022 for a brand new series.

The music themed game show has been airing on BBC since 2019 and is hosted by singers and married couple Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know…

Rochelle Hume and Marvin Humes have presented the show since 2019.(Getty Images)

What is The Hit List?

The Hit List is a play along pop quiz, with competing contestants vying to show off their music knowledge in the hopes of walking away with a £10,000 prize.

The format of the show sees the teams face four different rounds, where they will have to identify music from across a wide range of different genres and decades.

Hosting duo Marvin and Rochelle Humes said: “We are delighted that The Hit List is coming back for a fifth series on BBC One. We love making the show and hearing just how many people enjoy watching and playing along at home. It’s a perfect show for music lovers of all ages.”

When will The Hit List air?

The Hit List returns on Saturday 16 July.

What time will The Hit List start?

The Hit List will start at 7.10pm. The episodes usually last around 45 minutes.

The format of the show

Across three rounds, the contestants attempt to identify huge hits from across the years.

In the first round the teams will hear five seconds of five songs, from five decades that were all top five hits, spanning from today’s charts all the way back to the 1970s. The first team to get five correct answers progresses to the next round.

In the second round is a test of speed, and the teams are played a selection of clips from hit tracks, once they recognise a song they must press their button to get in first with an answer.

The third round is once again a test of speed, but this time the contestants must guess the intro to a famous song or TV show.

In the final round the team starts with £10,000 available in their prize pot, after 5 seconds of each track, the money starts to drop. If the team can correctly name 10 song titles and artists before the money disappears, they’ll go home with whatever amount is remaining in their pot.

Who is Marvin Humes?

Marvin Humes is an English singer, television presenter and radio host who currently presents the late night show across the Capital Network. He has previously hosted The Official Big Top 40 chart show.

He first rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor as a member of 4- piece boy band JLS in 2008. The boy band progressed to the final of the show and finished runner up to Alexander Burke.

The show launched JLS into the spotlight and they enjoyed a successful five year stint in the UK charts with popular songs such as Everybody in Love and Beat Again. JLS split up in 2013 but have since reformed in 2020.

Who is Rochelle Humes?

Rochelle Humes is a British singer and television presenter who regularly guest hosts shows such as This Morning, as well as co-presenting Ninja Warrior UK. She is the niece of former Manchester United and England footballer Paul Ince.

Like her partner Marvin, she rose to prominence as a part of a music group. She began her career with S Club Juniors and later was a part of S Club 8. She is best known for being a member of the five piece girl group The Saturdays which were formed in 2007 and were active until 2014.

How to watch The Hit List on TV