The drama from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was plagued by controversies and criticisms before the first episode even aired

The season finale of gritty drama series The Idol, about a pop star who loses control of her life and becomes involved with an abusive cult leader, has now aired on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

The series stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd as two people in a seriously unhealthy relationship as they navigate stardom together.

Since before its release The Idol has been criticised for its production issues - original director Amy Seimetz left the show late on and was hastily replaced by Euphoria director Sam Levinson, which then prompted a slew of reshoots, some at The Weeknd’s own home.

The series release fuelled debate over the show, and scenes involving sexual assault were met with criticism from some corners. With the full series now out, fans can make up their own mind about it.

The is what happened in The Idol season finale, and what it could mean for a second series.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in The Idol

What happened in The Idol finale?

The Idol season one finale, Jocelyn Forever, landed in the UK at 2am on Monday 3 July on Sky Atlantic, and will be repeated at 9pm tonight.

The episode saw Jocelyn planning a showcase for her upcoming tour when she decides to take control of the toxic relationships that she has become involved in, including with the abusive guru Tedros.

As she tries to remove Tedros from her life and escape his hold over her, her team prepares to out his criminal past in a national magazine. Yet, Tedros is later seen backstage at her concert six weeks later, and the pair seem to have made up.

Jocelyn finally gets the upper hand on Tedros in The Idol finale

At this point Tedros learns that Jocelyn lied to him about her mother’s abuse, as he realises that the brush she said she was beaten with is in fact brand new. As Jocelyn’s gig comes to a close, she brings Tedros onstage, and then begins to tell him what to do and where to stand.

It appears that, despite Tedros’ abusive behaviour towards Jocelyn, she has now gained the upper hand and is the one in control of their relationship. The power dynamic has been reversed, and Jocelyn is the master of her own life.

Does The Idol finale set up season 2?

It’s currently unclear whether HBO will move forward with a second season of The Idol. The first series was plagued by production issues, and allegations of a toxic work environment.

Add to that the overwhelmingly negative critical reviews, including our own, which called it a ‘self-styled sleazy love story’, and it’s not looking good for the show’s hopes of a second outing.

The show’s content, which includes a lot of gratuitous sex, also proved to be a turn-off for many viewers.

However, last month HBO PR tweeted: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Some fans believed that the show had been cancelled when it was reported that the first series would air only five episodes instead of the expected six. However, when Sam Levinson took over as director, he decided that the story could be told in five episodes, and so a sixth was never made.

If the show does get a second series, the finale will have a major impact on the plot. As Jocelyn was primarily the victim of Tedros through the first four episodes, the final episode recast her as the puppeteer who now controls Tedros.