Déja J Bowens and Ray BLK make their television debut in Champion, a new BBC One drama from Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams

Ray BLK as Honey and Déja J. Bowens as Vita in Champion, recording music together (Credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Champion, a new drama from Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams, is arriving on BBC One and iPlayer this July.

The series, which stars Top Boy’s Malcolm Kamulete amongst others, follows a pair of musician siblings, pushed to become rivals by the intensely competitive music industry scene.

Here’s everything you need to know about Champion ahead of its BBC One debut.

What is Champion about?

The official BBC One synopsis for Champion explains that “rap sensation Bosco Champion is home from prison, and ready to dominate the music industry once more. But when his dutiful younger sister Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival, she steps out of her brother's shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another and tearing apart the whole family in the process.”

The synopsis goes on to describe the series as “a love letter to Black British music set in south London [and] a celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture.”

Who stars in Champion?

Déja J Bowens plays Vita Champion, younger sister of a music sensation who has a hidden musical ability of her own. Champion marks Bowens’ television debut, though she’s got extensive theatrical experience, having previously appeared in stagings of Hamlet, Twelfth Night, and Marys Seacole.

Malcolm Kamulete plays Bosco Champion, the rap sensation newly returned from prison. Kamulete is best known as Ra’Nell in Top Boy, playing a key role in the series during its initial Channel 4 days prior to its move to Netflix. You might also recognise him from Ill Manors or The Re-Up.

Ray BLK plays Honey, Vita’s best friend. Like Bowens, Ray BLK is making her television debut here – she’s best known as the singer/songwriter behind the albums Durt and Access Denied. As well as starring in Champion, Ray BLK was closely involved in the music for the series, writing a number of original songs.

They’re joined by Nadine Marshall (Small Axe) as Aria Champion, Ray Fearon (His Dark Materials) Beres Champion, and Jo Martin (Doctor Who, Top Boy) as Bosco’s manager Dawn amongst others. Rachel Adedeji (Dreaming Whilst Black), Karl Collins (Attack The Block), and Adeyinka Akinrinade (Everything I Know About Love) also star.

Who writes and directs Champion?

Champion was created by Candice Carty-Williams, a novelist best known for her books Queenie and People Person. Alongside Carty-Williams, who acts as showrunner, episodes of Champion were written by Ameir Brown (A Thousand Blows, The Challenge), Isis Davis (Fast Girls, Killing Eve), Emma Dennis-Edwards (Consent) and Edem Wornoo (Dear Future Children).

John Ogunmuyiwa, previously of Precious Hair and Beauty, acted as lead director on the series. Subsequent episodes were helmed by Adeyemi Michael (Anansi Boys), Christiana Ebohon-Green (Outlander), and Caleb Femi (Industry).

Is there a trailer for Champion?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When can I watch Champion?

Champion is set to air on BBC One on Saturday 1 July at 9:15pm. New episodes will air weekly, with the full series also available to stream as part of a boxset on BBC iPlayer immediately after the first episode ends.

Internationally, the series will be available to stream on Netflix (who co-produced the series) later in 2023.

How many episodes of Champion will there be?

Champion is an eight-part drama, with each episode running to around 45 minutes in length.

Will Champion return for Season 2?

As ever, it’s a little too early to say, but as soon as we have any official comment from the cast or crew we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch Champion?