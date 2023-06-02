HBO series The Idol was plagued by production issues forcing show star The Weeknd to offer up his own home as a set

The Idol is a new gritty drama series starring singer The Weeknd and actress Lily-Rose Depp. The show is directed by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and caused controversy at its Cannes premiere due its overindulgence in sex scenes.

The series follows a singer, Jocelyn, who wants to get her career back on track after a nervous breakdown derails her tour. She meets a lifestyle guru and cult leader who she hopes will help her regain her place as a pop idol. But the cultist has his own secrets, and as they become closer, Jocelyn is led down a dark path.

Production began in November 2021 but came to a halt when The Weeknd headlined Coachella. At the same time it was announced that the show’s director Amy Seimetz was leaving the project.

Eventually filming resumed, and the show was wrapped in 2022, with filming having taken place in some of America’s most glamorous homes. This is everything you need to know about The Idol filming locations:

The Idol was filmed at famous star's LA mansions

Where is The Idol filmed?

The Idol was filmed in and around Los Angeles, California, where the story is also set. Filming began in November 2021 but went through several stops and starts due to other commitments of the show’s lead, disputes between the creators, and allegations of a hostile work environment.

In fact, a lot of the show’s action was actually filmed at the real-life home of its creator and co-star The Weeknd.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, made headlines in 2021 when he purchased one of the most expensive homes in history, dropping $70 million on a lavish nine-bedroom Bel Air mansion.

The property also boasts 11 bathrooms as well an indoor and outdoor pool, gym, home cinema, recording studio, and a spa. Tesfaye, who has an estimated net worth of $100 million, spent more than three years renovating the home to his own tastes.

The Weeknd offered his Bel Air mansion for filming The Idol

Tesfaye reportedly lent his home to the project to keep down costs when extensive reshoots were required. The production process for The Idol had been rocky for the cast and crew - the first director Amy Seimetz left the show and was replaced by Sam Levinson.

On scoping out appropriate locations for reshoots, Levinson and Tesfaye decided that the 40,000 square foot home would be a cheap solution (if you discount the $70 million that Tesfaye paid for it) which also guaranteed high quality production design.

Bel Air is the seventh-most expensive neighbourhood to live in in the US, with an average house price of more than $8 million. Other major shows and films shot there include 2. The O.C., 90210, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Sunset Blvd.

Another celebrity property that features in the series is American Pie and How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan’s property in Encino, Los Angeles. Hannigan sold her five bedroom, eight bathroom property, which also features a pool, spa and tennis court, for $16 million last year.

The home served as the headquarters of Tedros’ cult in The Idol and the producers rented the space during the original filming period. The property has previously featured in NBC comedy drama This Is Us.