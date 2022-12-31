Channel 4 is treating viewers to one last festive helping to send off to 2022 with a special episode The Last Leg.
Comedians Adam Hills, Josh Widdecombe and Alex Brooker are back on our screen with their unique brand of satirical humour to look back on one of the most newsworthy years in recent memory.
Advertisement
From the show’s humble beginnings during the 2012 London paralympics, The Last Leg has become a firm favourite for the Friday night lineup on Channel 4. Adam, Josh and Alex have become renowned for their witty and comedic takes on the biggest news stories of the week, with viewers encouraged to take part on social media.
The Last Leg of the Year will see the three hosts joined by a series of special guests. This includes famous faces from the comedy, entertainment and music world, including Rylan Clark and Sue Perkins.
Advertisement
The special episode will feature popular segments such as the ‘#IsItOk’ social media hashtag. Viewers will also be treated to a special musical performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
But when is the show on - and who else is on the lineup? Here’s everything you need to know.
Advertisement
When is The Last Leg of the Year 2022 on?
The show is set to air on Channel Four on Saturday (31 December). The show will get you in the New Years’ mood, airing at 9pm.
Channel Four are treating viewers to a Adam Hills double bill on New Years’ Eve. Right after The Last Leg of the Year, the comedian’s standup show Clown Heart will air at 11pm.
Advertisement
How can I watch The Last Leg of the Year 2022?
The show will air live on Channel Four on New Years’ Eve, but there are other options to watch the show. It will also be available on Channel 4 HD.
Advertisement
It will air on some devices live on All4 at the same time as it airs on television. In the case that you’ll be missing the show as it airs, it will also be available to watch on catchup on All4 shortly after it premieres.
Who are the guests on The Last Leg of the Year 2022?
As previously mentioned, Adam, Josh and Alex will be joined by the likes of Rylan Clark, Sue Perkins and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. However, the special guests don’t stop there.
Advertisement
They will also be joined by comedians Tom Davis, Desiree Burch and Mike Wozniak. Strictly Come Dancing star and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds will also feature, while House of Lords member Baroness Warsi will also make an appearance to no doubt give her insight on some of the biggest political stories of the year.