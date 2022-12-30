Should old acquaintance be forgot,and never brought to mind?

Tens of thousands of people will be flocking to Edinburgh for Hogmanay this weekend.

The traditional celebrations have been cancelled for the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions introduced to reduce the spread of the disease. But normal service is resuming for 2022.

Hogmanay has been celebrated in Scotland for hundreds of years. Tickets for the weekend’s events in Edinburgh have sold out, with more than 30,000 sold.

Edinburgh Trams will be running free late night services from midnight to 5am on Sunday between the West End and Edinburgh Airport. Lothian Buses is offering a special Hogmanay ticket on its late night services.

But what is the origin of the name, what exactly is Hogmanay and how is it celebrated? Here is all you need to know:

What is Hogmanay?

It is the end of year celebrations observed by people in Scotland. There are local and national customs associated with Hogmanay.

Edinburgh holds big celebrations, including the Concert in the Gardens which will feature Pet Shop Boys. A street party is also held in

Why is it called Hogmanay?

Hogmanay is the word for the last day of the year in Scots, which is a Germanic language close to English but considered to be its own separate variety. However the origin of the term remains debated.

It is possibly derived from French, Gaelic or Norse but a definitve answer has not been found. The first appearance of the word in Scots was recorded in 1604 as Hagmonay.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 30: Members of the public take part during the torchlight procession as it makes its way through Edinburgh for the start of the Hogmanay celebrations on December 30, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland. It is expected to bring in 150,000 visitors from more than 80 countries to the city for the traditional New Year celebrations, which run over three days. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

How to celebrate Hogmanay?

There are many customs, both local and national, for celebrating Hogmanay. In cities like Edinburgh there are big events to mark the end of the year.

Among the most common is first-footing. It involves being the first person to cross the threshold after midnight, bringing symbolic gifts such as salt, coal, shortbread, whisky or a black bun.

The gifts are said to bring different kind of luck, for example coal for warmth in the coming year. It is also a custom in northern England and the Isle of Man.

Hogmanay was celebrated as far south as Richmond in North Yorkshire and is known as Hagmena or Hogmina. This could explain why first-footing is also a custom outside of Scotland.

What to expect from Hogmanay in Edinburgh?

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay are hoping to avoid a new year washout, with heavy rain forecast to have passed by the time revellers ring in 2023. The world famous celebration has been cancelled due to Covid for the past two years, but on Saturday a sell-out crowd of 30,000 are set to bring in the new year in Princes Street as part of the three-day event.

The first night of events takes place on Friday (30 December) and is followed by more on Saturday (31 December) and Sunday (1 January). Al Thompson, director of organisers Unique Assembly, said the worst of expected bad weather should have passed, but he urged party-goers to wrap up warm for the festivities.

Cammy Day, leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, said Hogmanay celebrations are back with a bang, and tickets have been snapped up. “It’s really good news that people want this to happen and it will be, as ever, I think, one of the biggest and best events in the world here in the capital city of Edinburgh,” he added.

He said hundreds of thousands of people will take part in festivities across the city over the coming days. “The big bang that we’re going to have, bringing the festivals back and Hogmanay this year, will be a good benefit to the city both economically but also for us over the past two years not having such a great time, it’s a great feeling that the city’s back,” he said.

Workers are busy putting the final touches to the main stage for concerts in West Princes Street Gardens, where the Pet Shop Boys will help bring in 2023 as part of the Concert in the Gardens. Organisers said all events on Saturday – the Concert in the Gardens, the Street Party, the Candlelit Concert in St Giles’, and the Festival of Ceilidhs Countdown to Hogmanay – had sold out.