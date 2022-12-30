Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon host ITV’s New Year’s Eve special, featuring performances from Tom Grennan, Adam Lambert, Katherine Jenkins and more

ITV will herald in the new year with The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash, a special variety performance hosted by Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon.

The two-hour special, which will air in the evening of Saturday 31 December, will feature musical performances from special guests like Tom Grennan, Adam Lambert, and Katherine Jenkins.

Here is everything you need to know about The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash.

What is it about?

The official ITV synopsis for The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash describes the special as “a New Year’s TV celebration and reflection on the moments that shaped 2022 through live music, exciting performances, and heart-warming surprises.”

It goes on to explain that the special will be a “spectacular music and entertainment shows that will bring together some of the UK’s most celebrated stars for a party like no other.”

Who is hosting The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash?

Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon, hosting The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash (Credit: ITV)

Jason Manford is a comedian, presenter, actor and singer. He’s known for his stand-up comedy, though you might also recognise him from one of the numerous West End musicals he has starred in such as Sweeney Todd and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He can also be seen guest starring on 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown and presenting the BBC quiz show Unbeatable.

Alesha Dixon is a singer, dancer, television personality and author. She’s best known for her role as a judge on Britains got Talent, though you might also recognise her from BBC’s The Greatest Dancer, which she currently presents. She first rose to fame from being a member of the R&B, garage and hip-hop group Mis-Teeq.

Who are the special guests?

Musicians Tom Grennan and Adam Lambert are amongst the special guests. Grennan is a singer and songwriter from Bedford, best known for his songs Little Bit of Love, This is the Place and Lionheart; Adam Lambert, meanwhile, is a singer and songwriter who first rose to fame in 2009 after finishing as runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol. He has since released three solo albums and has also been collaboration with Queen as their lead vocalist since 2011.

They’re joined by Joel Correy, Raye, and Katherine Jenkins. Corry had a recurring role in Geordie Shore but more recently he has found his passion in being a DJ, collaboration with Tom Grennan on his hit song Lionheart. Corry has also worked on songs such as The Parade with Da Hool and What Would You Do? with Bryson Tiller and David Guetta.

RAYE rose to prominence in 2012, featuring on the singles By Your Side by Jonas Blue and You Don’t Know Me by Jax Jones; since then, she has released four albums, with her fifth, My 21st Century Blues, coming out in 2023. Meanwhile, Katherine Jenkins is known for her singing. She is a mezzo-soprano performs operatic arias, musical theatre, and hymns. Recently she was crowned ‘The Biggest Selling Classical Artist of the Century’ by Classic FM, making her the world’s most successful Classical singer.

The special will also feature a performance by the Cirque du Soleil, a hybrid of circus, acrobatics and dance performance. Fun fact about the Cirque du Soleil: it originated in a small town near Quebec in Canada (and not in France as I had first thought).

Is there a trailer?

There’s not an official trailer per se, but this video published by PA Media includes clips from the performance, as well as some brief interviews with Manford, Dixon, and a number of the special guests.

You can watch it right here.

When is the New Year’s Eve Big Bash on?

The one-off special will air on Saturday 31 December, kicking off ITV’s New Year’s Eve festivities at 8:30pm.

How long is the New Year’s Eve Big Bash?

The National Lottery’s Big Bash will last a little over two hours, coming to a close at 10:35pm.

What else is on TV on New Year’s Eve?

On BBC One, of course, there’s Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve, which sees the Eurovision singer joined by guests like Sigrid and Mel C, and a special edition of The Graham Norton Show featuring Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie. BBC Two will see Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny, this year featuring guests like George Ezra, Self Esteem, and Cat Burns.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 have put together a special edition of The Last Leg, with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker, and Josh Widdicombe set to be joined by Rylan, Sue Perkins, and Mike Wozniak amongst others.

Why should I watch the National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash?