Acclaimed police drama Happy Valley has been confirmed to return for a third and final season on 1 January 2023. The award-winning BBC show follows Sarah Lancashire as police officer Catherine Cawood.

The show, which is set in the Yorkshire borough of Calderdale, won creator Sally Wainwright BAFTA awards for best drama series and best writing. The series, which last aired in 2016, was watched by 9.8 million viewers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Happy Valley season three.

**Article contains spoilers to season one and two of Happy Valley**

When will Happy Valley season 3 be released?

Filming for the third and final season will take place in early 2022. The award-winning drama will return for its third and final season on New Year's Day (Sunday 1st January) 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

A brief first-look teaser for the new episodes has also been released, featuring glimpses of Lancashire as Sergeant Cawood again and James Norton as her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce.

How many episodes will be in Happy Valley season 3?

Season three of Happy Valley will be in six parts. Fans can actually apply for tickets to an exclusive screening of season 3's first episode in Halifax on Wednesday 14th December ahead of the show's BBC One debut, with creator Sally Wainwright and stars Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran due to attend.

What is Happy Valley season 3 about?

Season three will follow Catherine after she discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir. The discovery leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. According to the official synopsis: "Her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), is now 16 and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) caught in the middle. In another part of the valley, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested."

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Who’s in Happy Valley season three?

Lancashire will return as Sergeant Catherine Carwood for the final chapter of the Happy Valley story. On the announcement of the new series, Lancashire said: “It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit.” James Norton will return as murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Siobhan Finneran will return as Catherine’s sister, Claire.

Norton said: “To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, 6 years ago. I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake.”

