The BBC has announced "The Listeners," an eagerly awaited series adaptation of Canadian author Jordan Tannahill's novel, featuring the acclaimed Rebecca Hall in the lead role. Produced by Element Pictures, known for their hits like "Normal People" and "The Favourite," and directed by the talented Janicza Bravo, the show promises a gripping exploration of mysterious phenomena and human connection.

Rebecca Hall, renowned for her roles in "Christine," "The Town," and "Vicky Christina Barcelona," steps into the shoes of Claire, an English teacher whose life takes a haunting turn when she begins to hear a strange humming sound. The synopsis of the novel states that “While lying in bed next to her husband one night, Claire Devon hears a low hum that he cannot. And, it seems, no one else can either. This innocuous noise begins causing Claire headaches, nosebleeds, insomnia, gradually upsetting the balance of her life, though no obvious source or medical cause can be found.”

“When she discovers that a student of hers can also hear the hum, the two strike up an unlikely and intimate friendship. Finding themselves increasingly isolated from their families and colleagues, they fall in with a disparate group of neighbours who also perceive the sound. What starts as a neighbourhood self-help group gradually transforms into something far more extreme and with far-reaching, devastating consequences.”

Adding depth to the narrative are the characters portrayed by a stellar ensemble cast including Prasanna Puwanarajah, Amr Waked, and Gayle Rankin. The series, filmed in Greater Manchester, promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of themes such as the allure of the unknown, the quest for transcendence, and the complexities of conspiracy culture.

Executive Producer Ed Guiney commends Tannahill's ability to weave themes of community, conspiracy, and faith into achingly real characters, while BBC Drama Director Lindsay Salt lauds the gripping portrayal: “The Listeners is a captivating story that has been brought to life in this gripping adaptation which interweaves a feeling of the unknown with the need for human connectivity. I’m thrilled to be working with Jordan, Janicza and Element Pictures and can’t wait for viewers to see this remarkable drama.”