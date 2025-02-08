DRessed Crab has impressed with their performances on The Masked Singer - but have you guessed who the star behind the mask is?

The Masked Singer has been entertaining millions of viewers each week with the best guessing game on television. Stars such as Grayson Perry, Andrea Corr and CArol Decker are among the celebrities who have been unmasked so far, but there are still plenty of guesses to be made for the remaining performers.

One character that has left fans and the panel scratching their heads is Dressed Crab. Here’s what we know so far about Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer.

Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer. | ITV

What have been the clues so far for Dressed Crab in The Masked Singer?

The clues so far have been:

A clothing bag with a name tag that reads ‘Idris’

“I can’t farm out my performance, I have to show I’m worthy of my place in this competition”

Dressed crab said some of the guesses have been “left-field”

A theatre ticket to The King And I

A holly wreath

“Time to get in formation asd it would be a real kicker to go out now”

An amazon prime parcel contained a ring-light

Being the “most fashionable crustation” and “no contest when it comes to style”

Reference to Coco “Chenille”, Stella “McCodney” and Calvin “Brown”

Burnt clothes were seen in the VT

Previous references to American football

References to ‘jubilee’

A drawing of a boot design with 17” in height and 14” in width

Dressed Crab said their success was “pre-ordained”, they work with “a little faith” and they don’t want to “lord” it over people

They have “technically been unmasked before”

A taxi receipt is seen in the VT with the amount of £6.61

Dressed Crab performed Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz as their clue song. Their riddle clue was: "I don't want to be beaten, there's too much at stake, I've a taste for the high life, my rivals should quake".

In episode six, the ‘clue-nections’ words were ‘blonde’, ‘disc’ and ‘card’, with the panel came to find out all pointed toward the hidden clue word was ‘platinum’.

Davina has stuck with her guess of jazz singer Michael Kiwanuka, while Maya threw out a bizarrely royal guess of King Charles. Jonathan guessed Lionel Richie (albeit in a very roundabout way). Mo went for another jazz singer - Gregory Porter.

Viewers agree with Mo and are convinced that Gregory Porter is underneath the mask. One fan said on X: “Such a soulful performance from Dressed Crab - I hear Gregory Porter! He played American football at university. He’s “never out of fashion” - has a song called “In Fashion”. I’m with Mo - Gregory Porter!”

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, February 8 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and the STV Player.