The Masked Singer is wowing audiences with some breathtaking performances - but viewers can’t decide who they think is behind the mask.

The Saturday night show is back on screen and is well into its sixth series. We have already seen stars such as Kate Garraway, Prue Leith and Macy Gray unmasked on the show, with the promise of more answer on the way for the seven remaining contestants.

Dressed Crab has undoubtedly delivered some of the more impressive performances on the show this series. But have the panel and viewers been able to put together any of the clues to guess their identity? Here’s everything we know so far about Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer.

What have been the clues so far for Dressed Crab in The Masked Singer?

Dressed Crab's soulful voice has impressed viewers so far. | ITV

The clues so far have been:

Being the “most fashionable crustation” and “no contest when it comes to style”

Reference to Coco “Chenille”, Stella “McCodney” and Calvin “Brown”

Burnt clothes were seen in the VT

Previous references to American football

A drawing of a boot design with 17” in height and 14” in width

Dressed Crab said their success was “pre-ordained”, they work with “a little faith” and they don;t want to “lord” it over people

They have “technically been unmasked before”

A taxi receipt is seen in the VT with the amount of £6.61

Dressed Crab performed Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz as their clue song. Their riddle clue was: "I don't want to be beaten, there's too much at stake, I've a taste for the high life, my rivals should quake".

What have been the guesses for Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer so far?

Fans think that Dressed Crab could be Gregory Porter or Curtis Stigers | ITV

Dressed Crab has impressed the panel, the live audience and the viewers at home each week, with the distinctive and soulful tone to their voice. The panel are sure they’ve heard their Dressed Crab’s voice before and are certain that they are a trained singer, with Davina theorising that jazz singer Michael Kiwanuka could be behind the mask.

Jonathan believed that it could be Pharrell Williams, while Maya Jama has stuck with her guess of Billy Porter. Mo has went for a music legend, guessing Billy Ocean is behind the mask.

Most fans seems to think that jazz icon Gregory Porter is the celebrity behind the incredible performances put on by Dressed Crab. One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “Dressed Crab is Gregory Porter, no mistaking that voice.”

Another theory is that American singer Curtis Stigers could be behind the mask. One person said: “Curtis Stigers is definitely Dressed Crab - I am not even watching the show just heard it from across the room. Brilliant vocalist .”

The Masked Singer returns at 7pm on Saturday, February 1 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.