The Masked Singer has got the country guessing who’s that behind the mask - and the hidden identity of Kingfisher is only adding to the mystery.

The hit ITV competition show is back on screens, bringing some fun to Saturday night. Outrageous outfits mixed with hidden celebrities have proven to be a winning formula for viewers, with host Joel Dommett leading the show.

The panel, featuring Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross, are on hand to help guide fans to lock down the real celebrity’s identity. Kingfisher is one character sending fans wild with their guessing games this year - here’s everything we know so far about Kingfisher.

Fans think that Kingfisher could be Harry Hill or Bob Mortimer. | ITV

What have been the clues to Kingfisher so far on The Masked Singer?

So far, there have been lots of clues that point towards Kingfisher’s identity. Although, remember there may be red herrings in the mix!

The clues so far are:

A tag that read ‘Harry’

A radio

A thick cockney accent

A road map showing a route from ‘A to B’

Kingfisher said that have “caught a prince or two in my time”

Kingfisher said: “I’m no warbler, but I have been known to showcase my kingfisher chorus from time to time”

References to Kingfisher being able to” fly all over, enjoying the great outdoors”

Kingfisher has also shared a riddle which said: “Fishing and planting, digging and mowing, to reap the rewards, you’d better get sowing.” Kingfisher has also performed 'Rainbow Connection' by Kenneth Ascher and Paul Williams, which featured in The Muppet Movie.

Who do the judges think Kingfisher is on The Masked Singer?

The panel has taken inspiration from the comedy world and the gardening world for their guesses. Mo went for Countryfile star Chris Packham, while Davina guessed that Paul Whitehouse, who is know for his love of fishing as detailed on the show ‘Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’, is behind the mask.

Jonathan guessed that veteran celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh could be behind the nature-inspired character, while Maya Jama went off in another direction, believing that the thick cockney accent belonged to Harry Redknapp.

Fan theories for Kingfisher in The Masked Singer

Fans have also jumped on the nature link while also looking at the moment world. Some think that Paul Whitehouse’s Gone Fishing co-star Bob Mortimer could be behind the mask. Others think that Horrible Histories and Ghosts star Simon Farnaby is hiding behind the fishy costume.

Other fans have said that they are “100% sure” that Harry Hill is the disguised celebrity.