The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is returning for season 2 on Disney+ without its original star Emilio Estevez

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a legacy sequel to the original 1992 film, is returning for its second series on Disney+ UK on Wednesday 28 September.

The series, which stars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon amongst others, follows a group of teenage ice hockey players and their trials and tribulations. Original film star Emilio Estevez, who reprised his role in the first series, won’t be returning to the show in Season 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2.

What’s it about?

Series 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers picks up in the wake of the team’s shock win last season.

The official Disney+ synopsis explains that “after winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole.”

Advertisement

“It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?”

Who’s in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers?

Taegan Burns, Maxwell Simkins, Luke Islam, Brady Noon, De’jon Watts, and Swayam Bhatia in their green ice hockey uniforms in The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers Season 2 (Credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Lauren Graham plays Alex Morrow, head coach of the Mighty Ducks. Graham is best known for playing Lorelei Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, but you might also recognise her from Parenthood, Bad Santa, or The Pacifier.

Josh Duhamel plays Colin Cole, a former NFL player who now runs a hockey camp. Duhamel is best known for roles on All My Children and Las Vegas, and in more recent years has starred in Love, Simon, Jupiter’s Legacy, and Battle Creek.

Advertisement

They’re joined once again by the younger cast members Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts, many of whom you’ll know from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 1.

Is Emilio Estevez returning for Season 2?

Emilio Estevez – who played Gordon Bombay in the 1992 film and Season 1 of Game Changers – isn’t returning for Season 2.

There have been reports that this was due to his refusal to be vaccinated before production began, but Estevez has disputed this, suggesting that it was instead a simple case of creative differences. (While he said he had contracted covid himself, he did not comment on whether he had since been vaccinated.)

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Advertisement

When and how can I watch it?

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will debut on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 28 September with its first two episodes, with new episodes released weekly.

How many episodes is it?

Advertisement

There are 10 episodes in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2, much like the first series.

Will there be a Season 3?

A little early to say! But we’ll update this piece with the relevant information as soon as it’s available.

Series 2 was announced in August 2021, a few months after Season 1’s final episode in May 2021.

Why should I watch it?

Advertisement