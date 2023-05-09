Lilly Singh, Animal, and Dr Teeth star in The Muppets Mayhem, a new musical comedy series coming to Disney+

The Muppets Mayhem, a new musical comedy series, is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday 10 May. It follows the Electric Mayhem band as they try and record their first ever album, and struggle to get to grips with the modern music scene.

The series, which was created by The Goldbergs’ Adam Goldberg, stars Lilly Singh and Saara Chaudry amongst others. It’s the first Muppets television show since the 2020 improv series Muppets Now, and the first scripted series to feature the Muppets since the 2015 Office-style mockumentary The Muppets.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Muppets Mayhem.

What is it about?

The official Disney+ synopsis for The Muppets Mayhem explains that the series “follows The Electric Mayhem Band on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive Nora Singh, the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record an album.”

Who stars in The Muppets Mayhem?

Lilly Singh as Nora Singh and Animal as himself in The Muppets Mayhem (Credit: Disney+)

Lilly Singh plays Nora Singh, the young music executive helping the Mayhem record an album. Singh is best known for her YouTube channel and the Late Night television series that spun off from it, with The Muppets Mayhem set to be her first major lead role as an actor.

Tahj Mowry plays Gary "Moog" Moogwski, a close friend of Nora’s. Mowry is best known for playing Tucker in the sitcom Baby Daddy and Teddy in Full House, but you might also know him from Desperate Housewives, Star Trek: Voyager, or Kim Possible.

Saara Chaudry plays Hannah, Nora’s sister. Chaudry is best known for starring in the animated film The Breadwinner, for which she received particular acclaim, but she’s also appeared in the Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society and the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Meanwhile, the members of The Electric Mayhem band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet – all play themselves in the series.

Who writes and directs?

The Muppets Mayhem was co-created by Muppet performer Bill Barretta and The Goldbergs writer Adam F. Goldberg. Prior to The Muppets Mayhem, Barretta has produced a number of different Muppets specials – including Muppets Most Wanted and Muppets Haunted Mansion – while Goldberg created the sitcoms Imaginary Mary and Schooled.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The Muppets Mayhem begins on Disney+ on Wednesday 10 May, with every episode made available at once as part of a boxset.

You can sign up for Disney+ here.

How many episodes are there?

The Muppets Mayhem is a ten-part comedy series, with each episode running to around half an hour in length.

Are there any musical cameos in Muppets Mayhem?

Obviously we wouldn’t want to spoil them all, but a few people that you might want to keep an eye out for include Kesha, Lil Nas X, Charlamagne Tha God, Zedd, and Weird Al Yankovic. They’re also going to be joined by a few big name celebrities and actors, including the likes of Morgan Freeman, James Hong, Rachel Bloom, Nico Santos, and Riki Lindhome amongst others.

Will there be a second series?

As ever, it’s a little too early to say one way or another, but we’ll update this piece as soon as there’s an official comment from the cast or crew.

Why should I watch it?