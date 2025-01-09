Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The One Show presenter Alex Jones was forced to miss an episode of the popular BBC magazine show after a major family emergency.

Viewers watched as Gabby Logan and Lauran Laverne took the reins on the BBC One show on Tuesday evening (January 7), with Jones notably missing from the line-up. The star took to social media where she revealed that her son had been rushed to hospital.

In an update to her followers, she shared a cropped image of her son being tended to by a nurse at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Instagram, adding: “Never gets easier but made so much better thanks to the amazingly kind and gentle staff @chelwestft”.

The One Show star, who has three children including two boys with husband Charlie Thomson, has not disclosed which of her sons were hospitalised or the reason for him being admitted.

In a further update, she confirmed that she would not be appearing on the show on Tuesday evening, saying: "Such a relief that it's done! Needless to say, I won't be on @bbctheoneshow later but @laurenlaverne and @gabbylogan will look after you x."

Jones returned to The one Show on Wednesday evening . She hosted the show alongside Clara Amfo.