Reality TV star Freddie Bentley has brought his grandma Edna in to the cast of 'The Only Way Is Essex'. Photo by Getty Images. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Reality TV show The Only Way is Essex is returning soon - and with two new cast members.

Reality TV fans rejoice, one of the longest running reality shows, beloved TOWIE will be back at the end of this month for its 34th series.

Ahead of the airing of the new series, cast members have been seen out and about having lunch and filming scenes. Seen having a gossip earlier this week were fan favourites like Freddie Bentley, Saffron Lempriere, Danni Imbert, and Ella Rae Wise.

There was also a brand new cast member seen with them as the cameras rolled - Bentley’s grandma Edna. The group of five were seen chatting and eating as they recorded a new episode, which presumably will air later in the series.

Edna is just the latest cast member to introduce their grandma in to the line-up, and as other grandparents have been a hit it’s a hope Edna will be too. The most famous is Mark Wright's Nanny Pat, who was a huge hit with viewers before she died in 2016.

The second new cast member is Love Island winner Sammy Root. He was seen on set for the first time last month, eating dinner with Elma Pazar, Livvy Jay and Becks Bloomberg. After being introduced to some single women by Roman Hackett, Root seemed to be enjoying having a good flirt with them.

Root split from ex-girlfriend Jess Harding just two months after leaving the villa together. The former couple won the £50,000 prize together back in 2023 but their romance was not meant to be. Root will no doubt be hoping he may find love on the new series.

But, it seems we won’t see either of these scenes just yet, as bosses behind the show have revealed that the first episodes to air will be filmed on location in Cyprus.

Rebecca Kenny-Smith, Director of Programming, Unscripted, Lime Pictures said; 'We're thrilled for The Only Way Is Essex to return for its 34th series, launching with sun-soaked episodes brimming with drama in Cyprus. Prepare for an unforgettable journey packed with sizzling suspense, romance, juicy gossip, and all the glamour that fans adore! This is a series you won't want to miss!”

The new series will be launching on Sunday August 25 at the usual time of 9pm, on ITVBe and ITVX.