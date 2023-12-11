Ashley Banjo is joined by Coleen Nolan to host a new Christmas version of The Real Full Monty

The Real Full Monty returns for a special Christmas show, Jingle Balls, which sees TV stars strip off to raise awareness and money for various cancer charities, whilst also telling audiences how cancer has affected their lives.

The ITV series originally ran for five shows between 2017 and 2021 and is back for a bang this year. The series is somewhat inspired by the 1997 movie The Full Monty, with contestants recreating some of the iconic dance moments from the film, and stripping off much as Robert Carlyle and co. did in the movie.

The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls is raising money for cancer charities

But the show isn't just an awkward homage to a British comedy classic, you'll also see them take on a dance routine choreographed by Diversity, go wild swimming, make a bust of their, well, busts, and strip off in the window of a high street shop.

Among the contestants taking part are presenter Julia Bradbury and actress Victoria Ekanoye, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and underwent mastectomies as part of their life-saving treatment. Whilst the series is undoubtedly silly festive telly, it's also an important reminder about the impact that cancer will have on almost everyone in the UK.

The Real Full Monty sees celebs recreate a dance from the classic British comedy film

Who are the hosts of The Real Full Monty?

This year dancer and TV personality Ashley Banjo returns to host The Real Full Monty. He co-hosted the original series with Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong from 2017.

Coleen Nolan, a singer and Loose Women panellist will join Ashley for this year’s two-part show where 10 celebrities will bare all for charity.

Who is taking part in The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls?

Julia Bradbury - TV presenter

Sherrie Hewson - Coronation Street star and Loose Women panellist

Gemma Collins - The Only Way Is Essex star

Vanessa Bauer - Professional dancer

Victoria Ekanoye - Coronation Street actress

Paul Burrell - Former royal butler

Ashley Cain - Former footballer

Ben Cohen - Former rugby player

Nick Collier - Drag queen Ella Vaday

Pete Wicks - The Only Way Is Essex star

