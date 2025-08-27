The Repair Shop: Couple reduced to tears on BBC over restoration job with hidden message from late son
John and Margaret Ivin brought in a fragment of plaster from their kitchen, uncovered during a renovation.
Behind an old cupboard, they had found a note written by their son Christopher when he was 14.
The message, dated 8 December 1989, read: “This is original wallpaper. Friday 4:15. Please leave this wallpaper. Chris.”
Christopher, who often left little notes around the house for his parents, later died from a rare form of testicular cancer at the age of 35, just 18 months after his diagnosis.
“When you lose a child, you never get over it,” Margaret said on the programme. “You get through it. We’ve just got through it.”
The couple had tried to preserve the fragile plaster, but it crumbled when moved.
They turned to the show in hopes of saving what Margaret called “a treasure - his handwriting.”
Expert restorer Rob took on the challenge, piecing the note back together with a meticulous attention to detail.
When presented with the finished work, Margaret was overcome with emotion.
She said: “Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. Better than I ever would have imagined it to be.”