One of the UK’s most popular podcast shows is set to be adapted for television.

The Rest Is History, hosted by historians Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland, will be heading to the small screen, as confirmed by the podcast series’ production company Goalhanger. The podcast was launched in 2020 and includes deep dives into period of historical importance, including the rise of the Nazis and the French Revolution, with the upcoming television adaptation set to be made in collaboration with media, marketing and investment company Wheelhouse.

In a statement, Sandbrook and Holland said: “We couldn’t be more excited at the thought of bringing The Rest Is History to TV — who wouldn’t want to see Julius Caesar’s toga or Winston Churchill’s cigar in glorious 4K?

Tom Holland (left) and Dominic Sandbrook (right) present The Rest Is History podcast. | Chris Floyd/Goalhanger/PA Wire

“Our show has always been about making history accessible, intelligent and entertaining, and we’re thrilled at the chance to bring our favourite stories to life on screen. This partnership with Wheelhouse will allow us to make history unforgettable for a whole new audience, showcasing all the best elements that make our podcast so enjoyable – both for us and for audiences all over the world.”

Brent Montgomery, chief executive of Wheelhouse said: “The Rest is History is a unicorn. The podcast’s global popularity, propelled by Tom and Dominic’s rapport, dynamic and ridiculous knowledge and expertise, has paved the way for best-selling books and sold-out live tours across the UK and the US.

“This partnership fits squarely into our strategy of being a bridge between the creator economy and legacy media and we’re excited to work with Goalhanger to bring this incredible brand to yet another medium.”

The Rest Is History has become one of the UK’s biggest podcasts, with the Wall Street Journal revealing that the show received 11 million downloads per month. The show’s YouTube channel also boasts 167,000 subscribers and 1.2 million monthly views.

Goalhanger co-founder Tony Pastor added: “The global success of The Rest Is History proves there’s a strong demand for entertaining and intelligent storytelling, dispelling the myth that younger audiences only want short-form content. Watching audiences respond to Tom and Dominic during their recent US tour confirmed they are truly the rock stars of history.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Wheelhouse, who deeply understand the show’s unique dynamic. Together we aim to introduce the show to new audiences who love history and enjoy it with the most engaging historians around.”