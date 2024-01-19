Did the faithfuls sniff out another traitor after Miles' banishment in the previous episode?

The Traitors is continuing to grip the country with its twists and turns and last nights episode was no different.

The episode opened with Harry and Paul in the Traitors' Turret finalising their decision after they were told they could recruit a new member to the dark side. The previous episode saw Zack, Andrew, Jasmine and Ross mentioned as potential new traitors, but we found out that the pair had extended the invite to... Andrew.

Receiving the invite, Andrew found himself in a dilemma, saying that he had no choice but to accept or risk being killed the next day by the Traitors. After accepting the invite, he met with Paul and Harry in the turret and was shocked to find out the identity of the pair.

While Harry and Paul were banking on Andrew happily joining the traitors, they were taken back when he voiced his uncertainty at being a part of a group which only one episode before had turned on one of their own when Paul targeted Miles which ultimately led to his banishment. This unsettled Harry and Paul, with Harry stating that they may have made a mistake in choosing Andrew.

At breakfast the next morning, the faithfuls were relieved to find that no one had in fact been murdered for the second night in a row. However, they quickly clocked that this likely meant a recruitment had taken place.

Andrew looked visibly unsettled but went under the radar of those theorising who could have been invited to the Traitors. Charlotte and Zack went head-to-head, both seeming to question and probe each other about being the newest recruit.

In the mission, our faithfuls and traitors were told to smash the names printed on stained glass windows one-by-one with a bow and arrow, with the last name being the recipient of a shield. Eventually it came down to Charlie and Mollie, with Mollie receiving the shield and leaving Charlie disappointed.

Rumours were rife amongst our group following the mission, and word reached Harry that his fellow traitor Paul betrayed him and volunteered his name in the car back to the castle as acting weird. This set Harry's intent into motion at the roundtable.

It truly was a roundtable for the ages, as Paul, who was certain that Jaz would be the main target for the group, came under fire. In a shocking move, it was Paul's closest friend, Charlotte, who initially brought up his name during the conversation, allowing Harry to jump in and back up the accusations against Paul.

Harry provided a litany of evidence on why Paul is a traitor including his safety after both he and Meg were the only two available to murder after they were condemned to the dungeons earlier in the series. Jaz was the third to jump on and accuse Paul of traitor-ish ways, however Paul attempted to deflect onto Jaz and make the group question his voting patterns. Andrew, who looked shocked at Harry's betrayal, decided to back up Paul's line of questioning, pushing suspicion onto Jaz after he voted for Andrew at the past two roundtables.

Ross remained stalwart in his support for Paul, telling the group that there was no way he could have been a traitor and backed up Paul's accusations towards Jaz with his own theories. Just as it looked like Paul may have escaped his comeuppance again with the group seeming to move towards Jaz, it was time to vote.

Unfortunately for Paul, it wasn't quite enough to sway the group, and he was banished and revealed to be a traitor. Rapturous celebrations ensued. Harry was hailed as a hero but Andrew looked coy as the group unknowingly celebrated a traitor in their midst.