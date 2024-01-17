Mike White is wasting no time in casting for the third season of “The White Lotus,” with Walton Goggins among five new names confirmed for the new series.

The casting announcements for the third series of HBO’s critically acclaimed dark-comedy anthology “The White Lotus” are coming in thick and fast, with yet another name confirmed as being cast in the forthcoming third season.

Goggins’ announcement comes as four other performers have been confirmed to star in the new season, which begins filming in Thailand next month: Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood. As you would expect though, no details have been revealed as to who they are set to play.

Those names join cast members already confirmed for Mike White’s newest instalment of the multi-award-winning series in the forms of Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey, season one regular Natasha Rothwell and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Who is Walton Goggins?

Walton Goggins, born on November 10, 1971, in Birmingham, Alabama, is an accomplished American who gained widespread recognition for his role as Detective Shane Vendrell in the critically acclaimed television series "The Shield.” His ability to portray complex characters with depth and authenticity has been a recurring theme throughout his career, leading to his memorable performance as the charming yet menacing criminal, Boyd Crowder, in the hit series "Justified" (2010-2015), earning him widespread acclaim and an Emmy nomination.

Known for his distinctive Southern drawl and intense on-screen presence, Goggins has seamlessly transitioned between drama and comedy. He showcased his comedic talents in the role of Lee Russell in the HBO series "Vice Principals" opposite “The Righteous Gemstones” co-star Danny McBride.

In addition to his television work, Goggins has left an indelible mark on the big screen. His film credits include notable roles in Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained" (2012) and "The Hateful Eight" (2015), as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster "Ant-Man and The Wasp" (2018).