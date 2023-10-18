Wimbledon’s finest citizens, The Wombles, are set to return to our television screens 50 years after we last visited Wimbledon Common.

The Wombles, the beloved BBC children's show from the 1970s, is reportedly making a comeback, delighting fans with nostalgic excitement. It’s been fifty years since the show last aired in the UK, and while the exact release date remains undisclosed, the iconic Wimbledon Common creatures will continue their mission to promote sustainability to a new generation of viewers.

As the show gears up for its much-anticipated return, details about any modernizing changes are yet to be revealed. Reports suggest that the upcoming revival will be in the hands of Altitude Television, with screenwriter William Davies, known for his work on ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ and ‘Johnny English’ leading the scriptwriting.

The Wombles experienced a previous revival in 1998, followed by a CGI adaptation in 2015, which unfortunately faced financial challenges and was short-lived.

While the reboot is eagerly awaited, there remains uncertainty regarding the potential resurgence of The Wombles' musical career. In the past, the show's producer, Mike Batt, successfully propelled the characters into the world of music with chart-topping singles and multiple albums.

Despite the anticipation, there has been some controversy surrounding the reboot. Concerns have been raised about potentially introducing "woke Wombles," integrating characters that adhere to modern identity politics such as gender fluidity and diversity. The series, known for its endearing characters and its "Make use of good rubbish" ethos, resonated with both children and their environmentally conscious parents, and have been known for their ‘progressive take’ on issues during their initial run.

No release date has been scheduled for the reboot, however, it would seem fitting if a once-off Christmas episode might work as a backdoor pilot should reception to a Christmas special be positive.

What is a Womble?

A Womble is a fictional character created by author Elisabeth Beresford, featured in the children's book series "The Wombles" and a subsequent television series. These lovable creatures are known for their efforts in recycling and repurposing human rubbish to create useful items.

Living in burrows and tunnels on Wimbledon Common in London, the Wombles are depicted as furry, pointy-nosed creatures with a strong commitment to environmental conservation. They demonstrate the value of teamwork, creativity, and responsible waste management, making them beloved figures in children's literature and entertainment.

Great Uncle Bulgaria serves as the wise and elderly leader, offering sage advice and guidance to his companions. Madame Cholet, the skilled chef and housekeeper, is celebrated for her culinary expertise and nurturing demeanour. Tobermory, with his innovative spirit, showcases a talent for technology and the creation of practical inventions from recycled materials. Bungo, the curious and daring member, leads the group on thrilling adventures and escapades.