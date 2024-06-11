Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tokyo Vice will not be returning to BBC or HBO Max for season 3, much to disappointment of fans.

Tokyo Vice fans have been left fuming after the series, which starred Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and boasted high ratings has been axed after just two seasons.

The series began in 2022, starring Elgort as American journalist Jake Adelstein, who works alongside detective Hiroto Katagiri, played by Ken Watanabe, to investigate the dangerous world of the Yakuza.

Airing on BBC One in the UK and HBO Max in the US, the finale of the second season only dropped in April this year, leaving fans frustrated that they will not get closure on the explosive cliff-hanger.

Why was Tokyo Vice axed?

The HBO drama has been cancelled after two seasons leaving fans without closure. HBO Max revealed the news in a statement saying: "Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin.”

It continued: "Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliff-hangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way J.T. had always envisioned."

Adding: "We know there is more story to tell. Of course, we’ll see what the future holds, but we are indeed grateful to have been able to share this story on Max until now."

Fans have been quick to call out the cancellation, taking to social media, one said on X: “This is sad. Tokyo Vice was incredibly written, photographed, and directed and acted by a predominantly Japanese cast at the top of their acting superpowers.”

Whilst another questioned their HBO Max subscription, writing: “Tokyo Vice cancelled? Why would I still pay for Max?”

Where can you watch Tokyo Vice?

The first two seasons of Tokyo Vice are still available to watch on BBC iPlayer, although viewers beware as the finale has questions that will remain unanswered.