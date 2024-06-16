Breaking

Tony Mordente: West Side Story actor and TV director dies aged 88

By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago
One of the scenes from the 1961 film version of West Side Story Picture: Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)One of the scenes from the 1961 film version of West Side Story Picture: Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)
One of the scenes from the 1961 film version of West Side Story Picture: Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images) | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch
An actor who appeared in famed stage and film versions of West Side Story has died.

Tony Mordente built up a reputation across several decades as a multi-skilled dancer, choreographer, actor and director. He died in Nevada aged 88 on June 11.

His big break was appearing in the stage version of West Story in the late 1950s, which led to a role in the film. During this he met his wife-to-be, Chita Rivera. Ironically - or appropriately - given that West Side Story is an updated version of Romeo and Juliet, Mordente was a Jet while Rivera was a Shark in the film; the updated versions of the Montagues and Capulets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chita Rivera and Lisa Mordente attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)Chita Rivera and Lisa Mordente attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Chita Rivera and Lisa Mordente attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

After his acting career he moved into directing, and would go on to take the helm of programmes including Walker, Texas Ranger, The A-Team, 7th Heaven, M*A*S*H and many more.

Chita Rivera died in January aged 91, after a short illness. The couple had a daughter together, Lisa Mordente.

Related topics:Film

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.