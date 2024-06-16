Tony Mordente: West Side Story actor and TV director dies aged 88
Tony Mordente built up a reputation across several decades as a multi-skilled dancer, choreographer, actor and director. He died in Nevada aged 88 on June 11.
His big break was appearing in the stage version of West Story in the late 1950s, which led to a role in the film. During this he met his wife-to-be, Chita Rivera. Ironically - or appropriately - given that West Side Story is an updated version of Romeo and Juliet, Mordente was a Jet while Rivera was a Shark in the film; the updated versions of the Montagues and Capulets.
After his acting career he moved into directing, and would go on to take the helm of programmes including Walker, Texas Ranger, The A-Team, 7th Heaven, M*A*S*H and many more.
Chita Rivera died in January aged 91, after a short illness. The couple had a daughter together, Lisa Mordente.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.