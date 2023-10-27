Time Season 2, Pain Hustlers, Fellow Travelers, and Five Nights at Freddy’s are among this weekend’s big releases

Video game horror adaptation Five Nights at Freddy's lands in cinemas on Friday 27 October - the movie follows a troubled security guard who begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realises that the night shift won't be so easy to get through as he becomes the target of evil animatronic mascots.

Also out on Friday is Emily Blunt and Chris Evans drama film Pain Hustlers - Blunt stars as Liza who gets a job at a bankrupt pharmacy hoping to turn things around and make a better life for her daughter. As Liza’s business savvy catapults the company to success, Liza becomes embroiled in a criminal conspiracy. Pain Hustlers is exclusively on Netflix.

Another Netflix film out on Friday is Spanish horror Sister Death. A prequel to Veronica, Sister Death is an origin story about the demonic blind nun and is set at a girls school on the site of a former convent where sinister forces lurk.

On Saturday, Paramount+ romantic drama series Fellow Travelers premieres. The eight part series follows two gay men, Hawk and Tim, who work for the US government during McCarthyism. The pair lead double lives as they have an affair under the noses of prosecutors who are determined to dismiss any gay staff from the government. Episodes will be released on Paramount+ weekly.

Also on Saturday, reality series Survivor launches on BBC One. The physical and psychological competition is set in the Dominican Republic and hosted by Joel Dommett. Contestants are separated into two tribes and must live on remote beaches, become self-sufficient and battling the elements. The first episode lands on Saturday at 8.25pm, with episode two airing on Sunday at 8pm. There are a total of 16 episodes in the series.

Britain’s Human Zoos, a harrowing documentary airs on Sunday. The one off special is about how African and Asian people were transported from their homeland to Britain where they became the subject of popular entertainment and medical experimentation. It will air at 9.25pm on Channel 4.

