Sister Death 2023: Netflix release date of Spanish language religious horror film, cast, and trailer

Netflix Spanish horror film Sister Death, a prequel to Veronica, lands on the platform in time for Halloween

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago
Sister Death follows Narcisa, a novice nun with supernatural gifts, who joins a school for young girls in a former convent where she discovers a sinister presence that is haunting the staff and students.

The Netflix original film is a prequel to 2017’s Veronica, which followed a teenager in 1991 who let an evil spirit into her family’s apartment after playing with a ouija board.

Although Veronica is not a Netflix original, the platform acquired the rights to the movie in 2018 and is now expanding the universe with the prequel set in post-Civil War Spain

Sister Death is an origin story for the eponymous antagonist in Veronica - the demonic blind nun known as Hermana Muerte (Sister Death). Consuelo Trujillo, who played Sister Death in Veronica returns to the role in the prequel.

However, Aria Bedmar will play Narcisa, a young novice nun who will eventually become Sister Death through her terrifying ordeal at the school.

Sister Death is a prequel to Spanish horror film VeronicaSister Death is a prequel to Spanish horror film Veronica
Who is in the cast of Sister Death?

  • Aria Bedmar as Narcisa
  • Almudena Amor as Hermana Socorro
  • Maru Valdivielso as Hermana Julia
  • Luisa Merelas as Madre Superiora
  • Chelo Vivares as Hermana Sagrario
  • Consuelo Trujillo as Hermana Muerte
  • Sara Roch as Rosa
  • Olimpia Roch as Elvirita

Is there a trailer for Sister Death?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Netflix Spanish horror film Sister Death was filmed at an old monastery in Valencia, SpainNetflix Spanish horror film Sister Death was filmed at an old monastery in Valencia, Spain
Where was Sister Death filmed?

Sister Death was filmed in Valencia, the capital of the Comunidad Valenciana, an autonomous community on the east coast of the country.

The Monastery of Sant Jeroni de Cotalba was chosen as the location for the girls school and former convent where the action takes place. The monastery was first established in 1388 and was an active monastery until the 19th century.

During the Spanish Civil War the building was used as a temporary military hospital. It has been privately owned by the same family since 1843 but has been open to the public since 2005. You can visit the monastery on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and regular tickets are €7.

Previous Spanish projects filmed at the monastery include drama film 22 Ángeles, and historical series Entre dos reinos. Other movies that have been shot in Valencia include comedy horror film HollyBlood, sci-fi comedy Kepler Sexto B, and drama What We Know.

When is the release date of Sister Death?

Sister Death lands on Netflix on Friday 27 October. It will be available to watch with English subtitles.

