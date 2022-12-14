Vienna Blood season three, starring Juergen Maurer as Oskar Rheinhardt and Matthew Beard as Max Liebermann is based on the thriller novels by Frank Tallis

Vienna Blood returns with three more mysteries which Max Liebermann will use all of his skills as a psychologist to solve. The series was filmed on location in Vienna, Austria and is set in the early 20th century. Each feature-length episode features a new case which Max and Police Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt will work together to crack.

The show has been adapted for the screen by Steve Thompson, who also wrote for Sherlock, another detective series, which aired on the BBC from 2010-2014. The first season of Vienna Blood aired in 2019 and a second season arrived last year. This is everything we know about season three of the show:

Juergen Maurer as Oskar Rheinhardt and Matthew Beard as Max Liebermann

What is Vienna Blood season 3 about?

The third season of Vienna Blood will see Max Liebermann, a student of psychologist Sigmund Freud, use his skills to help police in Austria solve more disturbing murder cases.

The first episode of the new season, Deadly Communion, begins with the discovery of a young seamstress who has been murdered in a luxury Viennese fashion house. Oscar and Max are at first dumbfounded by the case but as clues are revealed in a letter sent to Max, the pair begin to uncover dark secrets inside the Austrian fashion industry.

Episode two, The God of Shadows, follows the case of a war veteran who is tormented by what he believes to be dark spirits. When the soldier appears to have committed a brutal suicide, Max must use all of his expertise as a psychologist to determine if all is as it seems.

In the final episode of the season, Death Is Now a Welcome Guest, Max and Oskar are on the trail of a group of obsessive men after the sudden death of a silent film star at her movie’s premiere. Max and Oskar become embroiled in Vienna’s dark underworld and far-right political groups as they attempt to untangle the case.

Is Vienna Blood based on a book?

Vienna Blood is based on a series of thriller novels by British author and clinical psychologist Frank Tallis. There are seven novels and one short story in the Liebermann Papers series so far published between 2005 and 2018. The first season was adapted from the first three novels in the series. Season three is also based on Tallis’s books, with the first episode having the same title as the fifth book in the series, Deadly Communion.

Who is in the cast of Vienna Blood season 3?

Matthew Beard as Max Liebermann

Juergen Maurer as Oskar Rheinhardt

Conleth Hill as Mendel Liebermann

Charlene McKenna as Leah Liebermann

Amelia Bullmore as Rachel Liebermann

Luise von Finckh as Clara Weiss

Mi Hae Lee as Xiuying

Dominic Marcus Singer as Stefan

When is the release date of Vienna Blood season 3?